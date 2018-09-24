The doctor has left the building

Kent, who formally worked in private practice, was one of several employees whose contract was not renewed at the hospital, but he sees it as a chance to find new experiences and help new patients, while he recalls all the positive experiences he was able to bring to other’s lives.

“We’ve done lots of good work here. We’ve taken out lots of gallbladders – some really sick gallbladders – fixed a lot of hernias but probably the most satisfying thing I’ve done is to help people with their weight-loss-journeys,” Kent said.

“We started the bariatric center here, and we’ve operated on several hundred patients and even helped some people without having to do weight-loss-surgery, and it surprised me how gratifying it is to see someone come in nine months after surgery 80 pounds down with a whole new life. You give them back their ability to walk around, play with their kids or grandkids. It’s why you went to medical school – to help people. It’s been very gratifying, and I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

Kent earned his undergraduate degree at Birmingham Southern, his doctorate at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and did five years of surgery residency at the Mayo clinic in Minnesota. In 2000, he left and eventually came to Lebanon in 2011.

“The reason I ended up in Lebanon is my hospital closed in Knoxville, and I was looking for another opportunity, but I was in private practice then, so I had a lot more flexibility,” Kent said.

While that flexibility was nice, it also required a lot more responsibility and administrative work, something he was glad to lose to focus more on helping patients through surgery.

Kent said he didn’t know he wanted to be a surgeon until his third year of medical school after he got some hands-on training. But he always knew he wanted to help people.

“The whole motivation to go to med school was to help people, and I thought that surgeons probably did some of the better jobs of helping people. I spent two months in psychology, and I maybe helped one person. But in surgery, you’re helping people every day,” Kent said.

“My whole family’s mechanics. I have air conditioner mechanics, brick masons, pipe-fitters. We joke at family reunions that I’m still a mechanic. I just went to school longer.”

Kent’s passion and interest to help people is evident even as he, and every other medical professional, deal with increased complications in the American health care system.

“The medical industry has never been as unhealthy as it is right now.” Kent said. “I don’t want anybody to cry tears for me, because we’re still reimbursed fairly well, but nowhere near where we were 20 years ago. Everyone thinks physicians are living on easy street, but we work hard. We don’t earn anything near what we used to make. The government oversight has become incredibly onerous, and I also understand that health care has become more expensive for my patients, too.

“Benefits are not as good as they used to be, so people delay coming to see me, so sometimes their diseases are more advanced than they used to be so that makes things more difficult and they’re paying more out of pocket to get treatment, so healthcare is in a tougher spot than when I started 20 years ago.”

Those strains are on every aspect health care, from the doctor to the patient, but Kent doesn’t think the solutions are as simple as many, especially politicians, would like to believe.

“It’s bigger than any of us, because there are hospitals involved, insurance is involved, government is involved, most of them with different motivations and different aims, so it’s very difficult to come to any conclusion,” Kent said.

Regardless of the struggles or industry complications, Kent is focused on how he can help people heal and thrive.

“It’s very flattering to convince someone and to have someone trust you to use your hands to make them feel better. It’s a little more straightforward when someone’s appendix is inflamed or their gallbladder is horrible, because they’re hurting and they know something is wrong. It’s an even bigger step when you’re performing elective surgery like weight-loss surgery, where something’s chronically working, and they’re depending on you to help fix this problem. In the operating room, you try to distance yourself from that emotional connection and work on it like a mechanical problem – to break it down into organ systems instead of a person, because you can get overwhelmed pretty quickly,” Kent said.

“My favorite stories are when my weight-loss patients come in, because they’re a fairly tight-knit group of people, they meet up or talk on the Internet frequently and share stories and experiences. Some of them see each other in the hospital when they’re having surgery at similar times. It’s fun when they come in and tattle on each other, like when they find each other at Waffle House, and I’m like, ‘I obviously know that you’ve been to Waffle House since you’ve seen the other person there.’ I guess if you get the veggie omelet, it could be healthy, but the first name of the store gives it away that healthy probably isn’t what you’re getting.”

Kent said he wants people to remember while being a surgeon may not be for everyone, the health care industry offers many opportunities to help people.

“It’s a huge challenge – medical school is hard – but you don’t have to be a doctor to help people. I work with people everyday who are critical in their health care roles, from my detains colleagues to my physical therapy colleagues to my respiratory care colleagues to certainly the nurses that take care of folks everyday, and these are just the folks in the hospital, not to mention the folks in the offices,” Kent said.

“And as onerous and something that I don’t enjoy, although I know that there are accounting people who do, people that get insurance qualifications and verifications for my patients, it’s a necessary part of American health care. If I need an operation scheduled, I need to get clearance to get it done, and there are people who do that. Yes, it’s not all as gratifying, because they don’t get to see our patients come back feeling much better post-op, but it’s still a necessary part of the health care spectrum.”