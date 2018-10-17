Wilson County 911 board gives updates on future plans

The board discussed repair options for a small sinkhole in the parking lot, which is expected to be filled and patched with minimal construction work needed. The hole is not expected to impact the additions to the building, but officials took steps to ensure the hole doesn’t affect the integrity of the building or surrounding property.

The board also addressed the planned addition of a 180-foot radio tower to help with communication. The board plans to assess where the tower can be placed so it will not pose a risk to the building in the unlikely event it were to fall during severe weather.

The board recognized Wilson County 911 director Karen Moore as the Middle Tennessee representative for the Tennessee Emergency Number Association.

Moore also said she seeks a location for the center’s employee recognition dinner.

The board will meet Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office in Lebanon.