Early voting starts Wednesday in Wilson County

Early voting sites in Wilson County include the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections, said it’s important to vote early.

“It’s convenient. If we get inclement weather or something comes up, and you don’t have an opportunity to vote on Election Day, you can still vote,” Warren said. “Plus, you can vote at any place you’re next to – going to school, going to work, going out to eat – you’re close to somewhere to vote in Wilson County, so take advantage of it. There are no lines. That’s the great thing; there are no lines, so come on in.”

The voter registration deadline ahead of the Nov. 6 election was Oct. 9.

"Tennesseans broke August early voting records as they selected nominees and elected county officials, and I know interest remains high as voters prepare to select leaders across all levels of government on the November ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Early voting offers voters more opportunities to find a convenient time to cast their ballots."

Voters can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more. The platform is also available at govotetn.com.

“Each county election commission sets their own locations and hours for early voting, and voters can check information for their county before they head to the polls by using our app,” Hargett said.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

For more information and to view the sample ballot specific to Wilson County, visit wilsonvotes.com.