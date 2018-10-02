Tater Peeler Road development dies in council

Caleb Thorne represented the developer and requested a deferral for one meeting, but some councilors felt a further deferral was unnecessary. When the council reached the four agenda items for the development, Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan made a motion to defer.

“I’m not a big fan of deferrals. It draws stuff out for everybody,” said Ward 6 Councilor Rick Bell. “I know Caleb said that they want to talk about some of the comments that have been made and work some things out, but I just wonder why that hasn’t already happened.”

Citizens in opposition to the development made comments before the meeting, as they have at each previous appearance for the development. The development appeared before the Lebanon Planning Commission and council twice after the planning commission failed to make a recommendation on the property the first time around.

“I feel the same way [as Bell],” said Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack. “I don’t like to defer things as long as this has been deferred. These people have had to wait and keep coming up here. It’s time to just quit kicking the can down the road and put it to bed.”

Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton proposed an amendment to table the development until after January. No second was given, and the motion died for lack of a second.

The motion on the table was to defer it two weeks until the next council meeting.

A roll call vote to defer failed 3-2 with Bryan and Chris Crowell voting yes, and Carmack, Burton and Bell voting no on the deferral. Bryan then made a motion to approve, which failed for lack of a second.

Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino is deployed overseas with his National Guard unit and has not been present to vote or publically address the issue. The development would have been built in Ward 3.

Bryan made a motion to approve the next three items for the annexation, zoning change and utility service plan for the property, and all failed for lack of a second.

Planning director Paul Corder said the development could come before the Wilson County Commission, but the developer would have to build septic tanks for each home, among other things. The developer most likely wouldn’t be able to build as many homes if the development was in the county due to lack of utility services.