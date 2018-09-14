City settles with former police chief

The Lebanon City Council met in two special-called meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to approve the settlement of $100,000, which Bowen signed before it was sent to the council.

According to city attorney Andy Wright, the city will pay about $43,000, which includes the cost of Social Security and payroll taxes, while Travellers Insurance will pay $60,000, including court costs, mediation and other legal fees. Bowen will receive the payment in a lump sum.

Bowen was fired by then-Mayor Phillip Craighead in 2014 and reinstated by court order in November with back pay. A few hours after his reinstatement, Bowen was placed on administrative leave.

An incident with the city’s then-Public Safety division led to Bowen’s firing in 2014.

After he was reinstated in November 2017, Bowen was called to a pre-action disciplinary hearing Jan. 11 with Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. Ash gave Bowen a list of disciplinary problems the city found against him. According to Bowen’s attorney Keith Williams, the list of reasons was the same as the one given in court three years prior when Bowen was originally fired.

With the signing of the settlement, the matter should be closed.