Black visits Mt. Juliet chamber

Black said it was important to continue to meet with businesses and individuals to hear their needs.

“It’s important that you have a representative on [the United States House Committee on] Ways and Means right now, especially with all the trade issues that are going on,” Black said. “And so that’s what we have been doing for the last two weeks is going out and visiting with businesses and individuals and asking them, ‘What can I take back to Washington to represent them?’

Black also said even after her term is up, the most important thing for the success of Tennesseans is to continue to create and support a thriving economy.

“Growing the economy is the most important thing,” Black said. “When the economy is good. Everyone has a sense of wellbeing, and families thrive, businesses thrive so continuing to keep the economy growing, and we see that happening right now with I think it’s a 4.2 GDP growth, which we haven’t seen for years and years and years. I think that the most important thing we can do right now is to keep the economy moving along, so that means less regulations, better trade deals. That means more jobs created, and with that families succeed and businesses succeed.”

Black, who has served in Congress since 2010, ran for governor in the Aug. 2 Republican primary and lost to businessman Bill Lee, who she has since supported in the Nov. 6 general election. Lee will face Democrat and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.