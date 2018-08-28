Planners throw up hands on multiple items

A request for annexation and zoning change for about 53 acres at 522 West Old Laguardo Road was sent without recommendation after a negative nod from city staff and citizens against the commercial development.

Another item, a utility plan of services for a commercial development of about 59 acres on Hickory Ridge Road, was sent with no recommendation.

“The appraised property value for this site is about $190,000, which is about $48,000 of assessed value and would generate about $293 a year in city taxes with an estimated cost to serve just over $140,000,” said Lebanon principal planner Richard Donovan.

A few citizens spoke out against the development on Hickory Ridge Road and expressed concerns about traffic, crime and zoning before the commission voted to send it on with no recommendation.

“Before I start No. 18, I do want to remind this body that it appears a habit of sending annexations to city council without a recommendation. I want to remind this body that it is its job to give recommendations to the city council, and I’ve given this statement before when the planning commission did this a couple years ago, I’m making the same statement now. It is your responsibility to make recommendations to city council. That’s why you’re here,” said planning director Paul Corder.

The commission unanimously denied the request for annexation and zoning change for the same property.

A request for a residential development on 30 acres at 2763 SE Tater Peeler Road was accompanied by a presentation from Randy Caldwell with Ragan and Smith Associates. Caldwell said a neighborhood meeting was held earlier this month, and he addressed some of the things brought up during the neighborhood meeting.

Several citizens voiced concerns about the development that could add up to 190 houses to the area, citing sinkholes, traffic, water pressure and flooding as their main concerns. Terry Scruggs, Wilson County commissioner who oversees the area, voiced a concern about a narrow bridge and flooding.

Three items on the agenda covered the Southeast Tater Peeler Road development. The first, to amend the future land use plan from low-density residential to medium-density residential, was approved 9-1 with a single no vote.

The second, a request for the plan of services for road upkeep and utilities and a change of city zoning, was denied by the commission in a 7-3 roll call vote.

The third, a request for zoning and annexation approval and a change of city zoning, was sent to the city council with no recommendation after a motion to approve received no second.

Another significant development, one for 726 houses on Highway 109, was deferred after comments from citizens and the county commissioner for the area and a request from the developer.

A request for the rezoning of a historic home on North Cumberland Street was changed from commercial to office after some discussion and approved.

The commission denied a request for rezoning at 3250 Old Murfreesboro Rd. after the city staff recommended denial, citizen comments and a comment from the county commissioner for the area.

At the end of the meeting, Corder bid farewell to Donovan, who thanked the commission for the pleasure to work with them as a city staff member. It was also the last meeting for Commissioner Ensley Hagan, who will be replaced during the upcoming election after his term expires.