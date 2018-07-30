logo

Voting

Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

Matt Masters • Jul 30, 2018 at 7:49 PM
As voters in Wilson County get ready to head to the polls Thursday, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 25 different polling locations across the county.

Voters must be registered and have a valid Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification with them to be able to cast a ballot.

A total of 17,473 votes were cast during early voting, which is a voter turnout of about 22 percent.

 

Polling Locations

Precinct          Polling Location                                 Address

 

1-1                  St. Stephen Catholic                          14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory

2-1                  Mt. Juliet Elementary School            2521 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet

3-1                  West Wilson Middle School              935 N. Mt. Juliet Road Mt. Juliet

4-1                  West Elementary School                  9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet

4-2                  WEMA Station No. 6                          5873 Hwy. 109, Lebanon

5-1                  Berea Church of Christ                     5555 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

6-1                  Carroll-Oakland School                     4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon

7-1                  Shop Springs Baptist Church           3022 Sparta Pike, Shop Springs

7-2                  Southside School                               1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon

8-1                  St. Stephen Catholic                          14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory

9-1                  Watertown High School                    9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown

9-2                  WEMA Station No. 7                          7239 Greenvale Road, Norene

10-1                Charlie Daniels Park             1075 Charlie Daniels Pky., Mt. Juliet

11-1                Rutland Elementary School 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet

12-1                Norene Community Center              11770 Cainsville Road, Norene

12-2                Cedars of Lebanon State Park         Cedar Forrest Road, Lebanon

13-1                Gladeville Community Center          95 McCreary Road, Gladeville

14-1                Wilson Central High School              419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon

15-1                Tuckers Crossroads School              5905 Trousdale Fry Pike

16-1                Center Chapel Church                      9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet

17-1                Maple Hill Church of Christ             102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon

18-1                Lakeview Elementary School           6211 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet

19-1                Jimmy Floyd Center              511 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon

20-1                Market Street Comm. Center           321 East Market St., Lebanon

21-1                Southside School                   1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon

21-2                Fairgrounds- Gentry Bldg.                945 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon

22-1                W.A. Wright Elementary School       5017 Market Place, Mt. Juliet

23-1                Lebanon High School                                    500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon

24-1                First United Methodist Church        415 West Main St., Lebanon

25-1                Mt. Juliet High School                        1800 Curd Road, Mt. Juliet

25-2                Mt Olivet Baptist Church      7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet

 

 

Who’s Running

Republican and Democrat Primaries

Governor (no incumbent)

Republican

• Diane Black

• Randy Boyd

• Beth Harwell

• Bill Lee

• Basil Marceaux Sr.

• Kay White

Democrat

• Karl Dean

• Craig Fitzhugh

• Mezainne Vale Payne

 

U.S. Senate

Republican

• Marsha Blackburn

• Aaron L. Pettigrew

Democrat

Phil Bredesen

• Gary Davis

• John Wolfe

 

U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)

Republican

• Bob Corlew

• Judd Matheny

• Christopher Brian Monday

• John Rose

• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio

Democrat

Dawn Barlow

• Christopher Martin Finley

• Peter Heffernan

• Merrilee Wineinger

 

State District 17 Senate

Republican

• Mark Pody (incumbent)

Democrat

Mary Alice Carfi

 

State District 46 House of Representatives (no incumbent)

Republican

• Clark Boyd (incumbent)

• Menda McCall Holmes

Democrat

Mark Cagle

• Faye Northcutt-Knox

 

State District 57 House of Representatives

Republican

• Susan Lynn (incumbent)

• Aaron Shane

Democrat

Jordan Cole

 

State Executive Committeeman District 17

Republican

Jerry Beavers

• Dwayne Craighead

Democrat

Aubrey T. Givens

 

State Executive Committeewoman District 17

Republican

Terri Nicholson

• Jennifer Franklin Winfree

Democrat

Carol Brown Andrews

 

Wilson County General Election

 

Wilson County Mayor

• Randall Hutto (incumbent)

Mae Beavers

 

Trustee

Jim Major (incumbent)

Al Partee Jr.

 

Register of Deeds

Justin Davis

Jackie Murphy

 

Wilson County Clerk

Jim Goodall (incumbent)

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Debbie Moss (incumbent)

 

Sheriff

• Robert Bryan (incumbent)

• Ray Justice

 

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 2

Bill Robinson (incumbent)

Matthew Mock

• David Burks

 

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 4

Linda Armistead (incumbent)

Maurisa Pasick

 

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 6

Johnie Payton (incumbent)

Kimberly McGee

 

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 7

Gwynne Queener (incumbent)

Chad Karl

• James “Rusty” Keith

 

Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member

Steve D. Jones (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 1

Robert Fields

Tim Roehler

 

Wilson County Commission District 2

Cyndi Bannach

Howard Blaydes

• Jeff Hartline

 

Wilson County Commission District 3

Bobby Franklin (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 4

Chad Barnard (incumbent)

Ken Shorey

 

Wilson County Commission District 5

Jerry McFarland (incumbent)

Bill Jones

 

Wilson County Commission District 6

Kenny Reich (incumbent)

Kevin Graves

 

Wilson County Commission District 7

Terry Scruggs (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 8

Frank Bush (incumbent)

Kevin Costley

 

Wilson County Commission District 9

Sara Patton (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 10

Dan Walker (incumbent)

Stephen Thomas

 

Wilson County Commission District 11

John Gentry (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 12

Terry Ashe (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 13

Sonja Robinson (incumbent)

Philip Delozier

• Dallas R. Farmer

 

Wilson County Commission District 14

Bob Clarke

• Tommy Jones

• Michael Ramsey

 

Wilson County Commission District 15

Chris Dowell

Charmaine H. Major

 

Wilson County Commission District 16

Diane Weathers (incumbent)

Todd Almond

 

Wilson County Commission District 17

Gary Keith (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 18

Lauren Breeze

Bob Richie

 

Wilson County Commission District 19

William Glover (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 20

Annette Stafford (incumbent)

Michael Anthony Neal

 

Wilson County Commission District 21

Mike Kurtz

Eugene Murray

 

Wilson County Commission District 22

Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)

Henry Jackson

• John Jankowich

• Matt Wilson

 

Wilson County Commission District 23

Sue Vanatta (incumbent)

Billy King

 

Wilson County Commission District 24

Joy Bishop (incumbent)

Kristi Galligan

 

Wilson County Commission District 25

Arlie Bragg

Preston George

• John Wayne Hamblen

• Justin Smith

 

Constable Zone 1

Jacob A. Austin

 

Constable Zone 2

Wesley Winthrop Thompson III

 

Constable Zone 3

Frank Guzman

Alan Kaiser

 

Constable Zone 4

Jenny Lenning-Faulk

Thomas Marshalek

 

Constable Zone 5

Ronnie Greer

