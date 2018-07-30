Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 25 different polling locations across the county.
Voters must be registered and have a valid Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification with them to be able to cast a ballot.
A total of 17,473 votes were cast during early voting, which is a voter turnout of about 22 percent.
Polling Locations
Precinct Polling Location Address
1-1 St. Stephen Catholic 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
2-1 Mt. Juliet Elementary School 2521 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet
3-1 West Wilson Middle School 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road Mt. Juliet
4-1 West Elementary School 9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
4-2 WEMA Station No. 6 5873 Hwy. 109, Lebanon
5-1 Berea Church of Christ 5555 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
6-1 Carroll-Oakland School 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon
7-1 Shop Springs Baptist Church 3022 Sparta Pike, Shop Springs
7-2 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
8-1 St. Stephen Catholic 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
9-1 Watertown High School 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown
9-2 WEMA Station No. 7 7239 Greenvale Road, Norene
10-1 Charlie Daniels Park 1075 Charlie Daniels Pky., Mt. Juliet
11-1 Rutland Elementary School 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet
12-1 Norene Community Center 11770 Cainsville Road, Norene
12-2 Cedars of Lebanon State Park Cedar Forrest Road, Lebanon
13-1 Gladeville Community Center 95 McCreary Road, Gladeville
14-1 Wilson Central High School 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon
15-1 Tuckers Crossroads School 5905 Trousdale Fry Pike
16-1 Center Chapel Church 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet
17-1 Maple Hill Church of Christ 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon
18-1 Lakeview Elementary School 6211 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet
19-1 Jimmy Floyd Center 511 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon
20-1 Market Street Comm. Center 321 East Market St., Lebanon
21-1 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
21-2 Fairgrounds- Gentry Bldg. 945 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon
22-1 W.A. Wright Elementary School 5017 Market Place, Mt. Juliet
23-1 Lebanon High School 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon
24-1 First United Methodist Church 415 West Main St., Lebanon
25-1 Mt. Juliet High School 1800 Curd Road, Mt. Juliet
25-2 Mt Olivet Baptist Church 7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet
Who’s Running
Republican and Democrat Primaries
Governor (no incumbent)
Republican
• Diane Black
• Randy Boyd
• Beth Harwell
• Bill Lee
• Basil Marceaux Sr.
• Kay White
Democrat
• Karl Dean
• Craig Fitzhugh
• Mezainne Vale Payne
U.S. Senate
Republican
• Marsha Blackburn
• Aaron L. Pettigrew
Democrat
• Phil Bredesen
• Gary Davis
• John Wolfe
U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)
Republican
• Bob Corlew
• Judd Matheny
• Christopher Brian Monday
• John Rose
• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio
Democrat
• Dawn Barlow
• Christopher Martin Finley
• Peter Heffernan
• Merrilee Wineinger
State District 17 Senate
Republican
• Mark Pody (incumbent)
Democrat
• Mary Alice Carfi
State District 46 House of Representatives (no incumbent)
Republican
• Clark Boyd (incumbent)
• Menda McCall Holmes
Democrat
• Mark Cagle
• Faye Northcutt-Knox
State District 57 House of Representatives
Republican
• Susan Lynn (incumbent)
• Aaron Shane
Democrat
• Jordan Cole
State Executive Committeeman District 17
Republican
• Jerry Beavers
• Dwayne Craighead
Democrat
• Aubrey T. Givens
State Executive Committeewoman District 17
Republican
• Terri Nicholson
• Jennifer Franklin Winfree
Democrat
• Carol Brown Andrews
Wilson County General Election
Wilson County Mayor
• Randall Hutto (incumbent)
• Mae Beavers
Trustee
• Jim Major (incumbent)
• Al Partee Jr.
Register of Deeds
• Justin Davis
• Jackie Murphy
Wilson County Clerk
• Jim Goodall (incumbent)
Circuit Court Clerk
• Debbie Moss (incumbent)
Sheriff
• Robert Bryan (incumbent)
• Ray Justice
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 2
• Bill Robinson (incumbent)
• Matthew Mock
• David Burks
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 4
• Linda Armistead (incumbent)
• Maurisa Pasick
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 6
• Johnie Payton (incumbent)
• Kimberly McGee
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 7
• Gwynne Queener (incumbent)
• Chad Karl
• James “Rusty” Keith
Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member
• Steve D. Jones (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 1
• Robert Fields
• Tim Roehler
Wilson County Commission District 2
• Cyndi Bannach
• Howard Blaydes
• Jeff Hartline
Wilson County Commission District 3
• Bobby Franklin (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 4
• Chad Barnard (incumbent)
• Ken Shorey
Wilson County Commission District 5
• Jerry McFarland (incumbent)
• Bill Jones
Wilson County Commission District 6
• Kenny Reich (incumbent)
• Kevin Graves
Wilson County Commission District 7
• Terry Scruggs (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 8
• Frank Bush (incumbent)
• Kevin Costley
Wilson County Commission District 9
• Sara Patton (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 10
• Dan Walker (incumbent)
• Stephen Thomas
Wilson County Commission District 11
• John Gentry (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 12
• Terry Ashe (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 13
• Sonja Robinson (incumbent)
• Philip Delozier
• Dallas R. Farmer
Wilson County Commission District 14
• Bob Clarke
• Tommy Jones
• Michael Ramsey
Wilson County Commission District 15
• Chris Dowell
• Charmaine H. Major
Wilson County Commission District 16
• Diane Weathers (incumbent)
• Todd Almond
Wilson County Commission District 17
• Gary Keith (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 18
• Lauren Breeze
• Bob Richie
Wilson County Commission District 19
• William Glover (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 20
• Annette Stafford (incumbent)
• Michael Anthony Neal
Wilson County Commission District 21
• Mike Kurtz
• Eugene Murray
Wilson County Commission District 22
• Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)
• Henry Jackson
• John Jankowich
• Matt Wilson
Wilson County Commission District 23
• Sue Vanatta (incumbent)
• Billy King
Wilson County Commission District 24
• Joy Bishop (incumbent)
• Kristi Galligan
Wilson County Commission District 25
• Arlie Bragg
• Preston George
• John Wayne Hamblen
• Justin Smith
Constable Zone 1
• Jacob A. Austin
Constable Zone 2
• Wesley Winthrop Thompson III
Constable Zone 3
• Frank Guzman
• Alan Kaiser
Constable Zone 4
• Jenny Lenning-Faulk
• Thomas Marshalek
Constable Zone 5
• Ronnie Greer