Wilson County planners OK subdivisions, warehouse

Matt Masters • Today at 7:29 PM
The Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday approved a preliminary plan for an 85-lot subdivision known as the Reserve at Raven Crest subdivision.

The subdivision will have access off of Gladeville Road north of Stewart’s Ferry Pike south of Central Pike.

The commission also approved a revised preliminary plan for a previously approved 492-lot subdivision known as Raven Crest subdivision. The revision was rearranged to accommodate more timely access to Jackson Road as the multi-year development continues.

The Raven Crest development is planned to connect to Central Pike and Sanders Lane as development continues.

The commission also unanimously approved a site plan for a new distribution and warehouse facility south of Couchville Pike.

The commission also unanimously approved several small subdivisions of one to three lots each.

