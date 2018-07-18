Council defers payment to schools

The agreement would have let the city waive some construction project fees for Wilson County Schools so that the city would not have to pay back the remaining $471,259 owed for nonpayment of liquor-by-the-drink taxes. The ordinance appeared on the council’s consent agenda Tuesday, meaning it was up for a final vote.

Wright said there were questions from Lebanon Special School District about the payment, which acting finance commissioner Stuart Lawson said he had planned to look into after the ordinance had passed.

“The Lebanon Special School District has some concerns about where their money is going to come from if all we’re doing is waiving the fees for the county. I believe we could iron it out if we just defer it for one meeting,” Wright said.

The agreement would have waived fees for Wilson County Schools on the sewer line connection at Gladeville Middle School, the Harding Drive Project and the school system’s portion of the turning lane extension on South Hartmann Drive in front of Lebanon High School.

Wright said Wednesday the city actually set up two different 10-year pay plans for the districts. The city has a balance of $471,259 to pay off for Wilson County Schools and about $83,000 to pay off for LSSD.

“The special school district’s money is not part of that $471,000,” Wright said.

The deferred agreement would have no bearing on the payments set aside for LSSD.

The council unanimously approved a drop-in ordinance for the Wilson County PEG channel to take over operations of the city’s channel – 198 on Charter Cable. Mike Collinsworth, head of information technology for the city, addressed the council, and said the partnership would help to improve the quality of the channel. The council discussed the possibility of better sound equipment for the Town Meeting Hall and asked Collinsworth to draft up an expense report.

Citizens from the Richmond Hills subdivision addressed the council with concerns about a water main booster station that would be built near the subdivision entrance. Public works director Jeff Baines set a meeting with the citizens to talk about their concerns before the project goes before the council.

The council also unanimously approved:

• the purchase of one police vehicle.

• $60,000 for security cameras at Don Fox Community Park.

• bonus payments for newly hired certified police officers.

• revisions to the pay plan for city employees.

• support for the 20th-annual observance of “A Day of Prayer for Our Schools.”

• a pair of amendments to the future land use plan and zoning atlas for land at Partlow Funeral Home.

• changes to permitted land uses for group care facilities.

• upgrades to a railroad crossing at Briskin Lane to satisfy state standards.

• approval of bids for sewer rehabilitation.

• a lease agreement for a room at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

• an agreement with Wilson County Adult Softball for use and care of Hobbs Field, which will be renamed to Elkins Field.

The Lebanon City Council will hold its next meeting on July 24 at 5:55 p.m. at Town Meeting Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights in Lebanon.