Henderson, Daniel in top 20 for CU at Tennessee National

Cumberland stands sixth after 36 holes in the team standings, less than 10 shots from third place. The teams played 36 holes on Monday and 18 more on Tuesday to complete the tournament.

Henderson shot one-over par in both rounds, registering six birdies and 24 pars over the 36 holes. The Cedar Hill native is tied for 14th overall at two-over 146, just three strokes from the top 10.

Daniel started the day with a two-over 74 and carded a one-over 73 in the afternoon for a 36-hole score of 147, tied for 17th. The Linden native tied for the tournament lead at three-under on the par-3’s, posted a four-under total on the par-5’s and netted seven birdies and 22 pars on the day.

Freshman Adrian Steeger fired a one-over 73 on the first 18 holes and posted a three-over 75 in the afternoon. The Marnau am Staffelsee, Germany native registered 23 pars over the 36 holes and is tied for 21st.

Sophomore Bryson Smith recorded a four-over 76 in the morning Monday but came back with a one-over 73 in the afternoon for a 36-hole score of 149, tied for 26th. The Lafayette native also shot four-under on the par-5’s and collected seven birdies in the two rounds.

Junior Josh Wiseman carded a five-over 77 in the morning and a three-over 75 in the afternoon, tied for 33rd with a 36-hole total of 152. The Mt. Juliet native shot even on the par-3’s and was one of just seven players with an eagle on the day.