Cumberland men tie for fifth; Daniel, Henderson, Steeger in top 15

Daniel and Steeger tied for the third lowest score of the day at even-par 72. Daniel finished with a 54-hole score of 219, tied for 11th, as did Henderson after his one-over 73. Steeger was one stroke behind at 220, tied for 14th.

Sophomore Bryson Smith posted a three-over 75 in the final round and tied for 24th with a 54-hole total of 224 while junior Josh Wiseman shot 84 on Tuesday, tied for 49th.

The Phoenix tied for fifth as a team, carding a 292 in the third round for a 54-hole total of 882, tied with Lindsey Wilson. Dalton State College won the event by 14 strokes over host Tennessee Wesleyan. Truett-McConnell was third, just five shots in front of CU.

Cumberland will play its final fall tournament in two weeks at the Reinhardt Invitational at Callahan Golf Links in Waleska, Ga.