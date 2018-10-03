Pages Preuss, CU women finish third at MSC Fall Invit.

Pages Preuss shot the second-lowest score of the day and finished four strokes behind individual medalist Kylie Withrow from Campbellsville University.

Romero Valverde improved her score by 10 shots from the opening round with her one-over 73, moving her up 15 spots in the standings to a tie for 12th.

Freshman Maria Pilar Scenna registered a final-round 77 for a two-day total of 155, tied for 10th, while senior Anna Leigh Cleveland tied for 14th overall, shooting a second-round 79 for a 36-hole score of 157.

Sophomore Cindy Williams and freshman Maggie Anderson both carded second-round scores of 89, finishing at 179 for the two days and a tie for 35th.

Cumberland improved its team score by 16 strokes on Sunday, shooting 300 to finish third among eight teams at the event. Lindsey Wilson finished at 601 followed by the University of the Cumberlands at 612 and the Phoenix at 616.

Cumberland plays again Monday and Tuesday next week at the Thomas University Fall Invitational at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.