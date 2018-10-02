Lebanon High’s baseball program will hold a four-man scramble golf tournament Oct. 9 at Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Entry fee is $400 per team. Hole sponsorships are available. Prizes will be offered and all proceeds will benefit Blue Devil baseball. For more information, phone Jeremy Hunley at 615-879-2348 or Matt Wood at 615-418-1587.

SALT golf tournament Oct. 13

The FRIENDS FOR SALT golf tournament will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Creek Golf Course. Proceeds will go to the SALT Foodbox Ministry which donates and delivers food to over 120 low-income seniors in Wilson County. Shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. Cost is $85 per person. Teams will play in groups of four. Register online and pay at www.pinecreekgolf.net or pay upon arrival at the tournament.