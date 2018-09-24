CU announces partnership with Five Oaks for golf programs

Phoenix golf teams will be allowed to use the practice facility as well as use the golf course for qualifying throughout the upcoming academic year.

“When given the opportunity to move our teams to the premiere golf facility in Lebanon, we jumped at the chance,” Cumberland head coach Rich Williams said. “We're so thankful to have this opportunity for the players and the program. The last two years have been some of the most successful golf seasons we've had as a program.”

Five Oaks, located just west of Lebanon on U.S. Highway 70, features large, oversized bent grass greens and zoysia fairways. The private club, convenient to Mt. Juliet and Gallatin, is the centerpiece of a luxury residential community.

“Although this is our first formal partnership with Cumberland, our club has been closely associated with the university for many years,” said Bryan Combiths, Five Oaks Director of Golf.

Combiths said Five Oaks frequently employs Cumberland students in its golf operations and also in other capacities related to hospitality positions in the club's dining room and other areas.

“We look forward to this new experience with Cumberland and having their student-athletes interacting with our members,” Combiths said.

Cumberland has used the now-closed Windtree Golf Club in Mt Juliet as well as Old Hickory Country Club as practice facilities and qualifying courses over the last five years.