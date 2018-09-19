Henderson, CU men win at Georgetown

Monday’s first round was rained out and Tuesday was originally scheduled for 36 holes but that was shortened to 27 late morning on Tuesday.

Henderson carded a three-under score of 69 on the first 18 holes on Tuesday and was two-under through nine later in the day for a 27-hole total of 103, one stroke in front of Georgetown College’s Drake Stepter.

Senior Garrett Daniel posted a one-under 71 in the first round and shot three-over 39 on the last nine holes, tying for eighth with a score of 110 while junior Jacob Nolen recorded a two-over 74 on the opening 18 holes and was one-over on nine for a 27-hole score of 111, tied for 10th.

Sophomore Bryson Smith tied for 25th overall, shooting three-over 75 in the first round and four-over 40 on the final nine holes for a total of 115.

Freshman Adrian Steeger was disqualified after the first round for signing an incorrect scorecard.

As a team Cumberland posted a score of 289 after the first round, leading by four strokes over Midway University. The Phoenix won by three shots in front of the University of the Cumberlands.

Cumberland will play again Sept. 29-30 in the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational in Prestonsburg, Ky.