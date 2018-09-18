Pilar Scenna paces CU women at Georgetown

Monday’s first round was rained out and Tuesday was originally scheduled for 36 holes but that was shortened to 27 late morning on Tuesday.

Scenna shot five-over par 77 on the first 18 holes and four-over 40 on the last nine, recording a 27-hole total of 117, good for ninth place, five shots behind Hannah Griffith from the University of the Cumberlands and Northwestern Ohio’s Caitriona Griffin.

Pages Preuss carded an opening-round 83 and followed that with 39 on the last nine holes for a 27-hole score of 122, tied for 17th. Romero Valverde also shot 83 on the first 18 holes and 40 on the final nine for a 123 and 19th place.

Sophomore Cindy Williams and senior Anna Leigh Cleveland both tied for 26th individually. Williams registered an 84 on the first 18 holes and 46 on the last nine while Cleveland posted an 89 to start and 41 on the final nine for a 27-hole total of 130.

Cumberland finished third as a team in the event, which the University of the Cumberlands won by nine strokes over Northwestern Ohio. The Phoenix will play again Sept. 29-30 in the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational in Prestonsburg, Ky.