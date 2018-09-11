Smith shoots 71, Phoenix place second at Bill Sergent

Smith started his day at No. 4, collecting six straight pars before a birdie at No. 9 and then a bogey at the 10th. The Lafayette native registered five more pars and a birdie at No. 16. He added four more pars to finish the round, tied for the second lowest score of the day. Smith placed fourth overall.

Henderson put together a second straight solid round with two birdies and three bogeys to go with 13 pars. The Cedar Hill native made a bogey on his second hole of the day, No. 3, but birdied No. 6 before giving the shot right back with a bogey at the seventh. He posted a birdie at No. 12 and five straight pars to end the round, tying for sixth overall at 146 over the 36 holes.

Junior Jacob Nolen carded a second-round four-over 76, with the Hendersonville native struggling on the back nine. He shot one-over on the front with a birdie at No. 5 and a double bogey on the eighth. Nolen pulled back to even with a birdie at No. 12 but finished with two bogeys and a double over the last five holes. He placed 10th individually.

Freshman Adrian Steeger recorded a final-round 79 with a double bogey and a triple bogey on the card. The Marnau au Staffelsee, Germany, native made six pars on the front nine but started the back with a triple and two more bogeys through 14, but he finished with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 as well as two pars. He tied for 13th in the field.

Senior Garrett Daniel tied for 25th after shooting 79 in the second round as well. The Linden native collected four bogeys and five bogeys on the front nine and had a double bogey at No. 11. He ended the round with six consecutive pars.

Cumberland lost a three-shot lead, finishing second in the team standings by five strokes behind Tennessee Wesleyan. The Phoenix play again next week at the Georgetown Fall Invitational at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown, Ky.