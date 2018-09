The Wildcats carded a 312 to finish behind Hendersonville’s 291 and ahead of third-place Lebanon’s 316 with all three advancing to the Region 5-Large tournament. Eleven teams competed.

Central’s Trey Melvin finished third with a 71. Connor Smith shot 76, Mason Adcock 81, Andrew Lena 84 and T’y Baker 85.

The Lady Wildcats’ Kate Castle advanced to the girls’ region tournament with a 91. Her sister Sarah shot a 94 and their triplet Molly carded a 101 as Central shot 185 to finish sixth.