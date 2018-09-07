Lebanon High golf Blue Devils win finale Staff Reports • Sep 7, 2018 at 10:58 PM MT. JULIET — Playing just nine holes due to a weather delay Thursday afternoon, Lebanon’s boys closed their regular season with a 170-166 win over Hendersonville. Mark McDearman dropped in a 37 for the Blue Devils while Linden Palmer fired a 42, Ethan Keith 43 and Jared Campbell 44. Lebanon’s girls won a forfeit from the Lady Commandos. The District 9-Large tournament will tee off Monday at Long Hollow. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.