Blue Devils win finale

Sep 7, 2018

MT. JULIET — Playing just nine holes due to a weather delay Thursday afternoon, Lebanon’s boys closed their regular season with a 170-166 win over Hendersonville.

Mark McDearman dropped in a 37 for the Blue Devils while Linden Palmer fired a 42, Ethan Keith 43 and Jared Campbell 44.

Lebanon’s girls won a forfeit from the Lady Commandos.

The District 9-Large tournament will tee off Monday at Long Hollow.

