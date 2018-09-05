Blue Devils edge Wildcats in Macon tri-match

The Blue Devils shot a 306 to Central’s 308 and host Macon County’s 312.

Macon County’s girls defended their course with a 159 to Central’s 163 and Lebanon’s 166.

Mark McDearman shot 71 to lead Lebanon’s boys while Ethan Keith carded a 77, Linden Palmer 79 and Watson Palmer 80.

Trey Melvin led the Wildcats with a 71, followed by Connor Smith’s 75, Mason Adcock’s 80, Ty Baker’s 82 and Andrew Lena’s 85.

Kate Castle led her triplet sisters with a 79 to lead the Lady Wildcats. Sarah Castle shot 84 and Molly Castle 86.

Malia Randolph’s 80 led the Lady Devils while Briley Vaden turned in an 86.

Lebanon will close out its regular season at 1 p.m. Thursday at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club against Hendersonville.