Phoenix men ranked 20th in NAIA preseason poll — Women 25th

The Phoenix were picked to win the Mid-South Conference regular season championship in a poll of league coaches released last week as well.

Sixth-year head coach Rich Williams returns seven letterwinners, including three All-Mid-South Conference performers from last season – First Team honorees Garrett Daniel and Reece Gaddes and Second Team selection Josh Wiseman.

The Phoenix made their second consecutive trip to the NAIA Championships this past spring, finishing 26th overall. Cumberland will begin the 2018-19 campaign Sept. 10-11 at the Bill Sergent Invitational in London, Ky.

Women 25th

Cumberland women’s golf was ranked 25th in the NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Friday by the national office. The Phoenix were selected second in the Mid-South Conference Preseason Poll released last week.

Sixth-year head coach Rich Williams returns five letterwinners but only two starters from last year’s club that reached the NAIA Championships for the second straight year. Junior Ana Laura Pages Preuss earned First Team All-Mid-South Conference honors last season and Raquel Romero Valverde was a Second Team All-MSC selection in 2017-18.

Cumberland welcomes another international player, Maria Pilar Scenna, as well as freshman Maggie Anderson of Lebanon to go with seniors Tessa Barto and Anna Leigh Cleveland along with sophomore Cindy Williams. The Phoenix will open the 2018-19 campaign September 17-18 at the Georgetown Fall Invitational in Georgetown, Ky.