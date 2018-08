A week earlier at the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle Country Club, Watertown’s boys defeated Smith County 203-233 while the girls prevailed 105-127. Both were nine-hole matches.

Jack Mitchell posted the boys’ low score of 50 for the Purple Tigers while teammates Mason Malone, Mason Rowland and Ryan Conger shot matching 51s.

Turner turned in a 41 for the girls’ low score. Teammate Brailey McFarlin fired a 64 and Adrienne Koch shot 69.