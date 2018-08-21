Lady Bears see clear with Fogg to win Wilson Cup

Fogg shot a 78 while the Lady Bears carded a 168 for a six-stroke win over Wilson Central. Lebanon was third in the five-team field with 176.

Christ Presbyterian won the boys’ Cup with a 317, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Mt. Juliet and nine in front of third-place Wilson Central. Lebanon was fifth with 331 and Friendship Christian ninth with 458.

Wilson Central’s Kate Castle shot 74 to finish second in the girls’ tournament while Lebanon freshman Malia Randolph was third with an 83. Castle’s sister, Sarah, shot a 94 and their triplet, Molly, carded a 96.

In the boys’ event, Central’s Trey Melvin was second with a 75, one stroke behind low medalist A.J. Green of CPA. Also for the Wildcats, Mason Adcock carded an 80, Andrew Lena 84, Connor Smith 87 and Ty Baker 97.