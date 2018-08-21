Cumberland men picked to win MSC in preseason coaches' poll — Women voted second

The Phoenix won its second straight Mid-South Conference Tournament championship in April, earning the program’s second consecutive trip to the NAIA Championships and the third overall in program history.

Sixth-year head coach Rich Williams returns three All-Mid-South Conference performers from last season – First Team honorees Garrett Daniel and Reece Gaddes and Second Team selection Josh Wiseman.

Senior Dominic Patton along with juniors Colby Bolton and Jacob Nolen join sophomore Bryson Smith as well as freshmen Nick Henderson, Garrett Hughes and Adrian Steeger in the fight for a lineup spot this season.

Cumberland posted five first-place votes and 35 total points while Lindsey Wilson picked up the other two first-place votes and 32 points. The University of the Cumberlands was third with 26 points, followed by Georgetown College (18 points) and the University of Pikeville (15 points).

Campbellsville University (14 points) and Shawnee State (7 points) rounded out the poll.

Cumberland will open the fall campaign Sept. 10-11 at the Bill Sergent Invitational in London, Ky.

CU women voted second

Despite losing three seniors, Cumberland women’s golf was picked second in the Mid-South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday by the league office.

Abbey Burgdorf, Savanna Strode and Morgan Stuckey all graduated for the Phoenix at the end of the 2017-18 season, three of the team’s five players in the lineup during the spring. Burgdorf and Strode played in every tournament in 2017-18 while Stuckey missed the fall events with an injury.

Sixth-year head coach Rich Williams returns juniors Ana Laura Pages Preuss and Raquel Romero Valverde and welcomes another international player, Maria Pilar Scenna. Pages Preuss earned First Team All-Mid-South honors last season and Romero Valverde was a Second Team All-MSC selection.

Seniors Tessa Barto and Anna Leigh Cleveland along with sophomore Cindy Williams and freshman Maggie Anderson will all vie for playing time this season as well.

The University of the Cumberlands received six first-place votes and 36 total points for first place. Lindsey Wilson got the other first-place vote and the Blue Raiders and Phoenix were tied for second with 28 points.

Campbellsville University and the University of Pikeville tied for fourth with 18 points apiece, with Georgetown College (13 points) and Shawnee State (6 points) rounding out the poll.

Cumberland will begin the fall season Sept. 17-18 at the Georgetown Fall Invitational.