The Lebanon Golf & Country Club Men’s Amateur Invitational will be held Aug. 4-5 with 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts. Entry fees are $135 for non-members and $110 for members. There will be five flights, based on a full field. Entry deadline is Aug. 1. Phone the pro shop at 615-444-5010 for more information and to schedule a practice round.