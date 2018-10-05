Trousdale loses slugfest with Whitwell 13-7 in overtime

That cliché proved true Friday night as Whitwell (7-0) took advantage of Trousdale County’s inability to finish drives to hand the Yellow Jackets (5-3) a 13-7 loss in overtime.

The game was voted the Titans Game of the Week by fans, and Whitwell will receive a $1,000 donation from the Tennessee Titans for winning the game.

Hudson Petty scored the winning touchdown for the Tigers, who are ranked fifth in Class A and entered the game averaging 48.3 points per game.

Trousdale County got the ball first in overtime and failed to score as Dyson Satterfield was stuffed at the 2 on fourth down.

“I told our kids they have nothing to hang their head about,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “I could have made two better calls on offense but you have to tip your hat to them. Our kids battled but we just couldn’t sustain drives on offense.”

The two teams battled to a scoreless first half, with each having turned the ball over on downs in their opponent’s territory. In addition, Trousdale’s opening drive ended with a fumble after the Yellow Jackets had gone inside the Whitwell 30.

In the second half, Trousdale County took the ball and marched 64 yards on 10 plays, capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. It was Baines’ first game of the season after serving a suspension for an offseason violation of team rules.

Whitwell would tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but Trousdale County had two chances to win late in regulation.

One drive ended with Baines throwing an interception on a ball that was underthrown after receiver Tarvaris Claiborne had beaten his man deep.

The Yellow Jacket defense rallied to force a three-and-out and took the ball back at its own 40 with 1:50 to play.

Jayden Hicks’ sideline run plus a 15-yard personal foul penalty moved the ball to Whitwell’s 34, and Trousdale drove the ball inside the 15 before the Jackets opted to try a last-second field goal.

Baines, who kicked last season, was sent out instead of regular kicker Heath Chasse, but the 31-yard try was low and to the right.

“It was just out of Heath’s range, I felt,” Waggoner said.

Baines finished with 139 rushing yards on 25 carries for Trousdale County, while Satterfield ran for 94 yards on 18 carries. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Tigers 281-184 in total yards.

Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A action next week as the Yellow Jackets travel to Cascade.

Whitwell 13, Trousdale Co. 7 (OT)

W 0 0 0 7 6—13

TC 0 0 7 0 0—7

Third Quarter

TC-Baines 4 run (Chasse kick), 6:32.

Fourth Quarter

W-Ashworth 16 pass from Petty (Nunley kick), 10:51.

Overtime

W-Petty 3 run.

TEAM STATISTICS

W TC

First downs 9 14

Rushes-yds 36-113 47-255

C-A-I 6-11-0 2-4-1

Pass yds 71 26

Total yds 184 281

Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1

Penalties-yds7-40 7-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Whitwell, Wingo 18-58, Petty 6-29, Ashworth 12-26. Trousdale County, Baines 25-139, Satterfield 18-94, Hicks 2-21, Linarez 1-1.

PASSING—Whitwell, Ashworth 5-10-0-55, Petty 1-1-0-16. Trousdale County, Baines, 2-4-1-26.

RECEIVING—Whitwell, Thames 2-34, Petty 2-16, Ashworth 1-16, Roberts 1-5. Trousdale County, Claiborne 1-17, Rankins 1-9.