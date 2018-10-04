Golden Bears mug McGavock 38-2, enter bye week at 8-0

The Golden Bears jumped to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Alvin Mixon, set up by his 42-yard bomb to a diving Malik Bowen, and Justin Harrigan’s 47-yard scamper.

“We’re getting better,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said after his Golden Bears improved to 8-0 going into their bye week. “We’re doing some things which may be hard to see from a fan’s standpoint, but from what we’ve studied on film and applied to practice, we’re getting better as a football team.

“We came out and played a complete football game tonight.”

After a fake field goal failed to yield a Mt. Juliet first down, Bears cornerback Devin Palmer hijacked a deflected Harley Neal pass and MJ converted it to an 8-yard scoring run by Bowen early in the second quarter.

McGavock punter Will Kincaid boomed a pair of early punts. But his best effort may have come when he retrieved a bad snap in the end zone and saved a safety by getting off a punt which, because the line of scrimmage was the 25-yard line, only officially went 9 yards.

Mt. Juliet converted the short field to a 25-yard field goal by Robbie Brewington as first-half time expired for a 24-0 lead.

The Bears appeared to have renewed determination on their opening drive of the second half as long runs by Connor Ruzek and Marcello Walton set up Walton’s 2-yard scoring run for a 31-0 lead.

“When you get access to film and the situations that we got, we analyzed some things they did defensively in the first half, made some adjustments and really went to our fullback a little bit more,” Perry said of halftime. “Honestly, setting the table off, our offensive line has been pretty strong all year long.

“It’s important to get a score out of that series because McGavock is a quick-strike team and you don’t want to put them in situations where they can get close.”

The game got more chippy as the second half progressed as McGavock was hit by several personal fouls. The Raiders were flagged 11 times but for only 93 yards as several were half-the-distance.

Mt. Juliet was penalized 25 yards on four flags. One of those only cost the Bears a foot after a Neal quick kick was downed just inside the 1. But that distance may have been enough as Harrigan’s efforts to get out of the end zone on first down weren’t enough as McGavock recorded a safety.

Backup quarterback Brice Messenger muscled in a 1-yard scoring sneak early in the fourth quarter to start the running clock.

Mt. Juliet’s wing-T offense churned up 259 rushing yards by 10 different runners. Bowen had both catches from Mixon for 45.

McGavock was held to 97 rushing yards and 88 passing as the Raiders fell to 3-5. Neal was the catalyst on both sides, rushing for 57 yards on nine carries, including one in which he moved an entire pile 9 yards in the second quarter. The three-year starter hit 12 of 21 passes for 88 yards and two interceptions. In addition to Palmer’s pick, linebacker Jayce Pardue intercepted Neal late in the game and returned it to the Raider 6, from where the visitors stopped the Mt. Juliet backups. Bryan Aiken also recovered a McGavock fumble late in the first quarter.

After not getting the ball early, McGavock’s dangerous Shemar Kirk caught eight passes for 78 yards.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Perry said of Kirk. “He’s the kind of people that you expect to see later, so this will be a great tape for us to analyze and see where we can get better on the perimeter.”

Following next week’s open date, Mt. Juliet will close the campaign with back-to-back Region 4-6A games at Station Camp on Oct. 19 and at the Brown Complex against Hendersonville for what right now could be for the region championship Oct. 26.

“We got to focus one at a time,” Perry said. “Station Camp’s better this year, an improved football team, and we got to be there.

“Right now, we can’t get beat this next week. We can get some good rest, some good practice in and do the best we can with that and get ready for Station Camp.”

Mt. Juliet 38, McGavock 2

McGavock 0 0 2 0—2

Mt. Juliet 14 10 7 7—38

First quarter

Mt. Juliet—Alvin Mixon 1 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 7:53.

Mt. Juliet—Justin Harrigan 47 run (Brewington kick), 4:13.

Second quarter

Mt. Juliet—Marcello Walton 2 run (Brewington kick), 10:32.

Mt. Juliet—Brewington 25 FG, 0:00.

Third quarter

Mt. Juliet—Walton 2 run (Tyler Johnson kick), 8:18.

McGavock—Safety, runner tackled in end zone, 4:19.

Fourth quarter

Mt. Juliet—Brice Messenger 1 run (Johnson kick), 10:16.

Team statistics

McG MtJ

First downs 9 17

—Rushing 5 12

—Passing 4 1

—Penalty 0 4

Rushes-yards 24-97 45-259

Passing yards 88 45

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-21-2 4-7-0

Punts-avg. 4-31.5 1-25.0

Penalties-yards 11-93 4-25

Fumbles lost 1 0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—McGavock: Harley Neal 9-57, Marcus Johnson 4-5, Shemar Kirk 1-(-6), No. 30 4-22, Michael Pignone 3-10, Jailen James 2-7, Deonte Lewis 1-2. Mt. Juliet: Alvin Mixon 7-18, Marcello Walton 7-40, Reggie Grimes 8-46, Justin Harrigan 8-75, Jamari Sowell 4-12, Malik Bowen 1-(-1), Michael Ruttlen 3-23, Connor Ruzek 4-43, Brice Messenger 2-4, Conlin Baggott 1-(-1).

PASSING—McGavock: Harley Neal 12-21-2—88. Mt. Juliet: Alvin Mixon 2-7-0—45

RECEIVING—McGavock: Kevonte Dorris 3-16, Shemar Kirk 8-78, Marcus Johnson 1-(6). Mt. Juliet: Malik Bowen 2-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Mt. Juliet, Tyler Johnson 27 hit left upright.