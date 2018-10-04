Bears kick off abbreviated Week 8 early

Lebanon, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet will play Week 8 before going on their byes next week.

Mt. Juliet will get a one-day start on their break when the Golden Bears play host to McGavock on Thursday. Lebanon and Wilson Central are celebrating homecoming.

McGavock at Mt. Juliet (Thursday)

The Golden Bears’ hunt for a third straight region championship is on hold for a couple of weeks, though they are still defending the 0 in a second straight undefeated season through seven games. They will return to action in Week 10 at Station Camp before closing the season at home against Hendersonville in what is now the Region 4-6A championship game.

McGavock is also in the thick of the Region 5-6A race at 3-1, a game behind undefeated Cane Ridge. The Raiders are 3-4 overall.

“They’re 3-1 in the region, and a good region,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the Raiders. “(They) have plenty to play for the rest of the season.”

McGavock’s offense has changed somewhat this season with the emergence of senior tight end R.J. Hill as a threat for three-year starting quarterback Harley Neal.

“(Neal) does a really good job of controlling the offense and getting them into good position,” said Perry, who also mentioned slot receiver Shemar Kirk, who burned Lebanon for a 95-yard scoring catch in Week 2.

“He’s as explosive an athlete as we’ve seen this year,” Perry said of Kirk. “We saw him (while we were) getting ready for Lebanon and thought “my goodness”. So we knew what we had ahead of us.”

On the injury front, Perry said sophomore running back Camron Malone will miss Thursday’s game with a twisted knee sustained last Friday on the wet field at Rossview, but that his overall condition is good.

“The structural stuff came back intact,” Perry said. ”We got a good report. Hopefully, the bye week will help, too.”

Coffee County at Lebanon

The 2017 season is generally remembered fondly by Blue Devil Nation. But this week one year ago sticks up coach Chuck Gentry’s craw.

“We went down there last year and they handed it to us (19-14) on fall break, so we owe them a little bit,” Gentry said earlier this week. “It was probably our worst game that we’ve played since I was here. We didn’t play well at all. I watched it today and I wasn’t very happy while I was watching it.

“It’s about us. It’s not about Coffee County.”

While Lebanon is trying to get back into the playoff race in Region 6-4A, the Blue Devils have turned heads overall with their 5-2 mark. Coffee County is 1-5.

“I told our team, this is a situation we haven’t been in before, where we’re probably favored to win the football game and should win it, and hopefully we can handle that like mature young adults and do our part and play like we’re supposed to play,” Gentry said.

Coffee County runs a 50 defense and multiple offenses with three different quarterbacks who bring their unique talents to the table.

“One can throw, one can run and one is the option guy,” Gentry said. “It just depends week by week, and this point in the year with Hudl, we got six games on film, so a lot of different variety to look at.

“But we’re expecting probably a 50 defense and a spread offense.”

After a start in which the Blue Devils relied on their defense, the offense has more than pulled its weight the last couple of weeks, including last week’s 42-0 shutout of Station Camp.

“We’ve been playing better,” Gentry said. “Defense is about effort, getting to the ball and tackling while offense, especially my offense, has a lot of moving parts, a lot of motions and shifts and read this and do that. We put a lot on our quarterback. Last week, our offensive line played well, DeQuantay (Shannon) ran the ball hard, our receivers blocked downfield, the little things the stat column nobody sees but team effort, 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do, get all 11 pulling in the same direction sometimes is pretty hard. But we are jelling and getting better.”

While their play is improving, their health may not be.

“Before last week, we were okay, but we got some guys banged up, don’t know if they’ll play or not, some guys who are under the weather that, hopefully, they’ll be fine by Friday,” Gentry said. “It’s the first time this year we’re a little banged up.”

If the Blue Devils can get through Friday, they’ll have an open date to heal.

“It’s coming at a good time,” Gentry said.

LaVergne at Wilson Central

Normally when teams get off to slow starts, teams are reluctant to do much more than tweak the system. But LaVergne and Wilson Central both overhauled their offenses, usually done during the offseason, during the season.

“They switched offenses a little bit,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the 2-5 Wolverines. “We’ll see a lot of spread, we’ll see a little bit of double wing, option type things when they try to get their quarterback and running backs into space.

“They’re coming in with confidence (with back-to-back wins over Whites Creek and Antioch) and we got to make sure we can handle what they’re lined up into.”

Central switched from the spread to a double-wing offense following Week 2, bringing in longtime coach Wes Elrod (a legend in Nashville high school circles and an assistant at Lebanon, Central, Mt. Juliet and Cumberland at various times over the past quarter century) to help with the new attack.

“Anytime you’re going to the double-wing offense, he’s definitely a good resource, kind of the person who put all this together way back when,” Dedman said of Elrod. “We’re very happy to have him back.”

“Our guys have done a really good job in picking up terminology. We’re still making timely mistakes in games we’ve got to cut out. If we can cut those out, we have good things ahead of us.”

The Wildcats were off to a slow start in part because of injuries which left them with seven sophomores on the field in the spread, prompting the change.

“That was the reason for the switch,” Dedman said. “When we were in the spread in that Smyrna game (Week 2), there were seven or eight sophomores on the field. For us to be productive, it’s hard to win with that many sophomores on the field, so we were trying to find ways to get some older guys.”

Dedman said the Wildcats are healthy except left tackle Cameron Staton, who has missed the season.

“Everybody else is healthy,” said Dedman, noting veteran running back Stratton Farmer, who missed the early part of the season, is reclaiming more of his former workload.

“(Farmer) came back kicking the ball for about two weeks,” Dedman said. “He got the itch back and wanted back in the offense so we’re working him back in.”

Week 8 games

THURSDAY

McGavock at MT. JULIET

FRIDAY

Coffee County at LEBANON

LaVergne at WILSON CENTRAL

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.