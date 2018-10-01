Fourth-quarter touchdowns get CU past Cincy Chr.

The Phoenix (3-3, 1-0 Mid-South Bluegrass) trailed 10-7 early in the third quarter, but a 20-yard field goal by Sean Kline evened the game with 4:54 remaining in the period. Cumberland gained 187 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter, including 164 on the ground, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the last 15 minutes to escape with the win.

Cincinnati Christian (0-6, 0-1) fumbled twice inside the CU 10-yard line, including a touchback on the first play of the fourth period. The Phoenix marched quickly for the go-ahead score, starting with a 25-yard scamper by Kendall Johnson and a 19-yard run from Rucker. Four plays later Huntley hit a wide-open Hafner for a 23-yard score and a 17-10 Phoenix advantage.

CCU reached midway with under five minutes to play, looking for a tying score, but Jimmy Keys, Jr., posted his second interception of the year, setting up the Phoenix at the CU15. Rucker’s 53-yard jaunt down the left sideline got Cumberland out of its own territory and four plays later, the junior weaved his way around left end, diving into the end zone from 14 yards out for the final TD.

Rucker finished with 130 yards on just 11 carries and one TD, the first 100-yard rusher of the season for Cumberland. Huntley added 79 yards on 11 rushes with a touchdown while completing 10-of-14 passes for 104 yards and one TD.

Alex Duran passed for 221 yards on 24-of-41 for the Eagles, tossing one TD and one interception.

Cumberland took its first possession of the game and moved 71 yards on nine plays. Johnson caught a seven-yard pass for a first down and Damion Billingsley’s first career reception was for 11 yards and another first down. On 4th-and-3 at the CCU37, Huntley rushed left on the option, cut back against the grain and scampered 37 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 4:29 left in the opening period.

Chris Young carried 18 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive for the Eagles and Duran hit Christian Williams for 10 yards on fourth down. Isaiah Dunnuck caught a 19-yard pass, moving the ball inside the CU10, but on the first play of the second quarter, Tony Bennett stripped Bryce Kelly and Tyler Tate recovered, keeping CCU out of the end zone.

Cincinnati Christian put together another good drive in the second period, including a 27-yard completion to Marquis Allen. Allen then caught a short pass over the middle and with the help of a big block on Terry Tiller, turned that into a 22-yard gain to the CU5.

The Cumberland defense made a huge stand, including two plays inside the two-yard line, forcing a 19-yard field goal by Logan Katsetos, pulling the Eagles within 7-3 at the 8:01 mark before halftime.

The Phoenix pinned the Eagles inside their own 10-yard line late in the half, but Cincinnati Christian got two first downs before a shotgun snap over the head of Duran ended with a loss of 20. A short punt gave Cumberland the ball at the CCU40, but Huntley was hit and fumbled on a scramble on the second play of the drive, essentially ending the drive and the half.

The Eagles made two tackles for loss on the first two plays of the third quarter and Huntley tossed an interception on third down, a scrambling throw against his body over the middle. Michael Williams picked off the pass and returned it 20 yards to the CU6.

Three plays later Duran found Christian Williams all alone in the back of the end zone for a five-yard TD and a 10-7 Cincinnati Christian lead.

Cumberland answered with its best drive of the contest covering 55 yards on 12 plays, using almost eight minutes off the clock. Johnson rushed for 15 yards around right end on the first play and Jawan Gray caught a pass for another set of downs.

Huntley carried around right end for 12 yards and followed a running back up the middle for three on another third down. An illegal block penalty pushed the ball back to the CCU20 and the Phoenix settled for a 20-yard field goal by Sean Kline, evening the contest at 10 with 4:54 left in the period.

Cumberland 23, Cincinnati Christian 10

Cumberland 7 0 3 13—23

Cincinnati Christian 0 3 7 0—10

First quarter

Cumberland—Dezmon Huntley 37 run (Sean Kline kick), 4:29.

Second quarter

Cincinnati Christian—Logan Katsetos 19 FG, 8:01.

Third quarter

Cincinnati Christian—Christian Williams 5 pass from Alex Duran (Katsetos kick), 12:49.

Cumberland—Kline 20 FG, 4:54.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Ian Hafner 23 pass from Huntley (Kline kick), 11:54.

Cumberland—Telvin Rucker 14 run (kick blocked), :37.

Team statistics

CU CC

First downs 18 18

—Rushing 11 2

—Passing 6 14

—Penalty 1 2

Rushes-yards 42-282 26-49

Passing yards 104 221

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-14-1 24-41-1

Punts-avg. 3-29.0 3-26.3

Penalties-yards 10-85 9-79

Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-2

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 11-130, Dezmon Huntley 11-79, Kendall Johnson 6-47, Joseph Rushin 6-18, Luke Turner 3-15, Team 1-(-1), Kimlee North 2-(-2), Jawan Grey 2-(-4). Cincinnati Christian: Chris Young 6-41, Adam Sanders 10-11, Bryce Kelly 3-6, Jared Perdue 5-6, Team 1-(-20).

PASSING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 10-14-1—104. Cincinnati Christian: Alex Duran 24-41-1—221.

RECEIVING—Cumberland: Jawan Grey 4-43, Marcus Bryson 2-5, Ian Hafner 1-23, Denarius Toliver 1-15, Damion Billingsley 1-11, Kendall Johnson 1-7. Cincinnati Christian: Marquis Allen 9-82, Christian Williams 7-66, Isaiah Dunnuck 2-21, Maceo Clinton 2-17, Adam Sanders 2-13, Richard Corbitt 1-11, Riquetin Leonard 1-11.