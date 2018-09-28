Wilson Football Live Wilson Football Live: Week 7 Staff Reports • Today at 6:40 PM Get all the live prep football updates as they happen in Wilson and Trousdale counties with Wilson Football Live. Week 7 Scores Station Camp 0 42 Lebanon FINAL Wilson Central 14 38 Hendersonville FINAL Westmoreland 0 42 Watertown FINAL Friendship Christian 48 7 Mt. Juliet Christian FINAL Mt. Juliet 48 10 Rossview FINAL Trousdale County 42 0 East Robertson FINAL Refresh your browser for updates. Wilson Football Live: Week 7 Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.