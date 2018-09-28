Lebanon gets first shutout in 8 years

De'Quantey Shannon ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns on only 15 carries as the Blue Devils shut out Station Camp 42-0 for the team's first Region 6-4A victory this season and the program's first shutout since 2010.

Lebanon (5-2, 1-2) would clinch a playoff berth with wins in its last two region games, and would likely return if it wins only one. The Blue Devils play host to Wilson Central Oct. 19 and Rossview Oct. 26.

Friday's win also marked the first home game for Lebanon since Aug. 31. The Blue Devils' last four games have been on the road, when they beat La Vergne and Antioch and lost by four points each to region foes Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville.

The game's first touchdown came after Lebanon recovered one of Station Camp's five first-half fumbles. The turnover gave Lebanon the ball at the Bison 7-yard line, and Shannon ran up the middle for a touchdown on the next play.

Shannon scored in a much different way in the second quarter, ripping off a 69-yard score to make it 14-0. The sophomore had 110 yards on his nine first-half carries.

Shannon and the Blue Devils scored the knockout punch in the first 43 seconds of the second half. After his 75-yard run put Lebanon on the doorstep, Shannon scored from 5 yards out to make it 21-0.

Shannon and Chandler Crite each added a 34-yard score in the final three minutes of the third quarter, and Joshua Powell's 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter closed the scoring.

The Lebanon defense held Station Camp (3-4, 0-3) to 68 yards and five first downs. The Bison's only real scoring chance came in the first after a long interception return gave them the ball at Lebanon's 19, but the Blue Devils held.

Station Camp missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt and never crossed midfield again until the Bison's final drive. A sack and fumble led to the Bison's fifth turnover.

It's the second straight year a Lebanon running back ran for 230 yards against the Bison. Last year, Lebanon held on for a 34-32 win. The Blue Devils led 20-0 and 27-7 before the Bison rallied, with three fourth-quarter touchdowns

Next week, Lebanon plays host to Coffee County for homecoming. Station Camp plays host to Beech.

Lebanon 42, Station Camp 0

Station Camp 0 0 0 0—0

Lebanon 7 7 21 7—42

First Quarter

LB—Shannon 7 run (Pena kick), 6:10

Second Quarter

LB—Shannon 69 run (Pena kick), 9:26

Third Quarter

LB—Shannon 5 run (Pena kick), 11:17

LB—Crite 34 run (Pena kick), 3:14

L—Shannon 34 run (Pena kick), 1:01

Fourth Quarter

L—Powell 5 run (Pena kick), 7:57

Team Statistics

SC LB

First downs 6 6

Rush Attempts 30-3226-301

Passing Yards 36 0

Passes4-13-0 1-3-1

Punts 5-25.44-37.3

Fumbles-Fum Lost 7-5 0-0

Penalties 6-35 9-78

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Station Camp, Forte 10-29, Barker 5-21, Alexander 2-5, Black 2-0, Bradley 8-(-8), Sinard 1-(-17). Lebanon, Shannon 15-230, Crite 6-54, Pickett 1-11, Powell 3-5, Copas 1-0.

PASSING—Station Camp, Forte 3-9-0-20, Sinard 1-4-0-16. Lebanon, Crite 1-3-1-0.

RECEIVING—Station Camp, Jackson 2-9, O'Shea 1-16, Coates 1-11. Lebanon, Hastings 1-0.