Before the blackout, Yellow Jackets blank East Robertson

The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-1 4-2A) shut down the Indians’ high-powered offense, beating the hosts 42-0 on Friday night.

East Robertson (5-2, 2-1) had averaged 32.8 points per game in its five wins but managed just 67 yards of offense against Trousdale County, which recorded its third consecutive shutout.

“Coach (Blake) Satterfield and the other coaches are doing a great job with the defense,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “East Robertson is really good on offense, but we were able to come out here and shut them down, especially after last year.”

East quarterback Cameron Swift, who nearly carried his team to an upset of Trousdale County last season, was held to 50 yards passing and 3 rushing.

Meanwhile, Dyson Satterfield scored twice on runs of 31 and 24 yards for the Yellow Jackets and finished with 124 yards on 19 carries – his sixth 100-yard effort of the season.

Satterfield’s second score capped a drive that lasted nearly half of the third quarter and put the Yellow Jackets up 28-0.

Sebastian Linarez added a pair of touchdown runs for Trousdale County, which totaled 343 yards of offense – all on the ground.

Linarez’s 33-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 35-0 and started a running clock under TSSAA rules. The game was called with just over three minutes left when the lights on the home side of the field went out.

“These players did a great job tonight of showing up. They’re all about each other,” Waggoner said. “I challenged our kids at halftime and it was great to see us come out in the second half and dominate.”

Trousdale County will take on undefeated Whitwell, ranked No. 5 in Class A, next week in Hartsville. East Robertson will be off next week before traveling to Westmoreland on Oct. 12.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]

Trousdale Co. 42, East Robertson 0

TC 14 7 7 14—42

ER 0 0 0 0—0

First Quarter

TC-Satterfield 31 run (Chasse kick), 7:49.

TC-Linarez 3 run (Chasse kick), :34.

Second Quarter

TC-Claiborne 19 run (Chasse kick), 7:33.

Third Quarter

TC-Satterfield 24 run (Chasse kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

TC-Linarez 33 run (Chasse kick), 11:43.

TC-Rankin 26 run (Chasse kick), 4:37.

TEAM STATISTICS

TC ER

First downs 16 3

Rushes-yds 47-343 18-17

C-A-I 0-3-0 5-15-1

Pass yds 0 50

Total yds 343 67

Penalties-yds6-55 5-25

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Satterfield 19-124, Hicks 6-81, Linarez 5-49, Rankin 1-26, Chumley 1-20, Claiborne 1-19, Rankins 11-17, Stafford 1-8, Stewart 2-(minus-1). East Robertson, Smith 4-7, Groves 2-4, Crouch 4-3, Swift 8-3.

PASSING—Trousdale County, Rankins 0-3-0-0. East Robertson, Swift 5-15-1-50.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, None. East Robertson, Groves 2-38, Ayers 2-10, Crouch 1-2.