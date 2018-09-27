Grieving Tigers return to action

Across the county, Mt. Juliet Christian will play perhaps the biggest regular-season game of its 17-year varsity history when the Saints play host to Friendship Christian with the East Region lead on the line.

Lebanon and Wilson Central will try to climb back into a Region 4-AAA race which is led by Mt. Juliet, which will try to stay on the right side of the leaderboard when the Golden Bears travel to Rossview in a meeting of two of the three tri-leaders.

Westmoreland at Watertown

The Purple Tigers are 6-0 for the season and 2-0 in Region 4-2A as they seek their first league championship since 1985 and first undefeated season since ’76.

But that has taken a bit of a backseat as the players mourn the loss of their teammate. Dotson, a senior who had been a running back in previous seasons, gave up his senior year of football in order to work and help provide for his family. Thus, there isn’t a hole in the lineup to fill.

But there is a gaping hole in their hearts.

“Keon, although he didn’t play on the team this year, he was still a part of the team,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “He was still close to the guys. He hung out with them.

“He was a very good friend to everybody… He was real close to most of those guys.”

Westmoreland is 5-1 for the season and 1-1 in the region. The Eagles have long run the wing-T offense and 50 defense. Webster and his staff know how to scout the Eagles and prepare the Purple Tigers for what’s ahead on the field.

But dealing with the tragic loss of a teammate isn’t covered in coaching school.

“We take it day by day,” Webster said. “You just go with it. The kids are hurting; you know that. You got to be patient… You just got to feel your way through it.

“We came in on Sunday and watched film. We talked about it. We got some things we’re going to do as far as honoring him.

“I can say this about this football team, they’re a very mature football team. I’ve been very impressed with the way they’ve handled it. They’ve struggled with it, but they’ve handled the whole situation the best they can. There’s no guidebook on how you’re supposed to handle this. People cope with this in different ways. These young men are coping with it.”

And it’s not just the players and students, it’s also the coaches and staff at school who are also grieving.

“We’ve all had a hand in coaching him,” Webster said. “We’ve had him in class. It’s tough on everybody. You deal with it in your own way, trying to say the right words, be there for the guys. It’s a tough situation for his friends and his family.”

Friendship Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian

During the school’s athletic banquet in the spring of 2001, MJCA athletic director Paul Christensen announced the school would kick off football with a junior-varsity schedule that fall, followed by a full varsity schedule in 2002.

“I didn’t know what I thought at that point,” said Christensen, also the school’s longtime boys’ basketball coach, earlier this week. “It was new to the school. It was new to me.

“I know football, in middle Tennessee and Tennessee in general, was important to the development to the school and specifically to the development of our athletic department.

“We knew we had to put a competitive football program together to draw students to our school, to draw athletes to our school.”

The Saints now had football. But their competitiveness often waned during the first 14 seasons which were usually filled with frustration and defeat.

But the outlook changed with the arrival of coach Dan Davis and a collection of talented players, led by current senior running back Darius Hylick. The Saints enjoyed their first winning season in 2016, their first playoff appearance (and win) in ’17 and, with a win over defending state champion Friendship at Suey Field, will have the lead in the region this late in a season for the first time.

“I don’t know if I realized the impact it would have,” Christensen said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud of where we are.

“That includes the players and coaches who endured a lot of tough losses to build a foundation we’re enjoying today.”

Friendship endured its early growing pains in the 1970s, enjoyed some success in the ‘80s, built on it in the ‘90s and began reeling in state championships in the mid-2000s which have included three, all in this decade, in football. Nearby, MJCA watched, not just FCS, but other area schools take home gold in multiple sports. Mt. Juliet Christian actually beat Friendship to the title table with a girls’ doubles championship in 2005.

“We look, not only (to FCS), but a number of other schools in our district who’ve done a good job with their programs,” Christensen said. “That could be said of (Donelson Christian) and Davidson Academy.

“What’s exciting to me is we’re closing the gap. We’re not content with where we are, but the gap has closed considerably. We’ve gotten to a place where very few teams can overlook us.

“The addition of football has made all of our athletic teams stronger because I’m confident football attracted a lot of talented kids who wouldn’t be here otherwise. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it.”

As for the here and now, the Saints arrived to this point with a 21-20 win at undefeated Middle Tennessee Christian to improve to 4-1 for this season and 2-0 in the region.

“They had a big win the other night,” longtime Commander coach John McNeal said. “It was a good night for them. Coming off a big, big win, going to be a good game Friday night.”

Davis said MJCA knows who’s coming to town this week, but has been busy trying to treat this as business as usual.

“Everybody’s fired up this week,” Davis said. “It’s business as usual. Come in here and do what we’re supposed to do.

“Everybody knows who we’re playing… and everybody’s pretty disciplined as to what’s ahead of them.

“When you’re the current state title holder, when you want to be the man, you got to beat the man.”

Friendship is 4-2 for the season and 3-0 in the region, having played one more game than the Saints.

“We hope we’ll continue to keep getting better every week,” McNeal said. “I’ve been pleased with the progress from week to week and I’m hoping we can continue to do that.”

The Saints are led by Hylick and receiver Logan Collier.

“They want to get it to No. 5 (Hylick) and No. 7’s (Collier) hands as much as possible,” McNeal said.

Friendship is led by the 1-2 running punch of Justin Seagraves and Jaheim Robinson. Senior quarterback Braden Reece is also a threat to run, and with the emergence of receiver Camden Hayslip, is poised to pass it as well.

“They’re solid,” Davis said of the Commanders. “They got a lot of good guys in the backfield and they’re piling up points. We got our work cut out for us.

“They’re still going to run the ball a lot, but they have a bit of a passing attack now.”

And then there is the defense.

“They’re solid,” Davis said of Friendship’s D. “Every tape I’ve watched, they’re beating up on people. I don’t expect less than their best effort on Friday night.”

McNeal said the game will likely come down to the small details.

“Who’s going to eliminate mistakes and capitalize on any of the other team’s mistakes, turnovers, the kicking game,” McNeal said. “It may come down to the little things.

“I’m sure they’re going to work on it this week, and we will, too.”

Davis said the Saints will be healthy while McNeal reported strong safety Mac Reeder is doubtful with a hip pointer.

Station Camp at Lebanon

After five of their first six games on the road, the Blue Devils will finish the regular season with their final four games within the confines of Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. Should they qualify for the playoffs as the No. 3 or 4 seed from the region, they would hit the road again.

“Hopefully, we can earn our way back on that yellow bus,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose 4-2 Blue Devils are 0-2 in region play with three league games remaining.

“We’re in the cellar of the region and have to fight our way out,” Gentry said. “Hopefully, we can do that. We’re healthy, and that’s a good thing.

“I feel we’re getting better at points. We have to keep continuing to improve. At this point of the year, you are who you are. We hope we’re peaking right now. You don’t want your kids satisfied being 4-2.”

Lebanon is in the same 0-2 boat as Station Camp and Wilson Central. But the Bison’s visit will thin out the basement a bit. Camp, coached by former Mt. Juliet and Cumberland player Shaun Hollinsworth, has changed its offense this season and watched the Bison win half of their first six games.

“Very dangerous,” Gentry said of the Bison. “Run the triple option, and run it pretty well, and have gotten better as the season’s gone along.

“It forces you to play assignment football where you have to be disciplined on every play… If one person messes up one time, it can go for a touchdown, so it kind of worries you.”

Wilson Central at Hendersonville

The Wildcats are also trying to escape the region cellar against a 4-2 Hendersonville team looking to stay in the lead with the Mt. Juliet-Rossview winner. But even though Central is 1-5, there is time for a strong finish.

“We still have a lot of things to play for,” Wildcat coach Brad Dedman said. “We still have a chance at a playoff run. We have three region games out of the last four.

“We’re close to breaking open. We’re making the stupid mistakes, shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to cut those out, especially against a team like Hendersonville, to give ourselves a chance.”

Hendersonville has a new coach, but basically the old reliable formula of the wing-T offense, 50 defense and a kicker who can start opposing offenses on their 20-yard line. The Commandos have added a spread dimension to the attack.

“They’re fundamentally sound,” Dedman said of the Commandos. “They don’t put themselves in hard spots. You got to play well against those type teams. You got to play the field-position war with them and get points when you can.”

Dedman said the Wildcats are healthy.

“It’ll be the healthiest we’ve been,” he said.

Mt. Juliet at Rossview

The Hawks’ record improved from 4-2 to 5-1 this week when they picked up a forfeit win from Northeast. In Region 4-6A, they are tied with Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville at 2-0, meaning that new win could come into play should there be a three-way tie to break.

“They are a well-coached, well-schemed, fundamentally-sound football program, which jumps out at us on film,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “They have a great running game because they have a great scheme. The right tackle (Connor Huff) is one of the better offensive linemen we’ll face and they utilize him a lot in their running game.

“The quarterback (Nick Harbor) is a very poised, experienced football player. He runs what would be a very complicated offense very well. A lot of their stuff is RPO (run-pass option) based. You have to have a guy back there who can count the box and make split-second decisions before the snap, and he does that.”

Rossview runs an odd-front defense.

“They’re very creative with what they do with the outside linebackers - slant, bring one of them, bring both of them,” Perry said. “They just do a good job of scheming what you do best and taking it away.”

And then there are the special teams.

“They have the best kicker (Zaden Weber), at least leg-wise, in the state of Tennessee,” Perry said. “If they get it across the 50, they’re going to kick it, and I’ve seen him hit the crossbar on a kickoff - more than once.

“My kickers were telling me about this guy three weeks ago. This guy’s just got some explosion off his leg which is rare.”

Perry said his unbeaten Golden Bears are doing well healthwise through six games.

“Better than last week,” he said. “We’ve gotten over the sickness.”

Week 7 games

FRIDAY

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Station Camp at LEBANON

WILSON CENTRAL at Hendersonville

Westmoreland at WATERTOWN

MT. JULIET at Rossview

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.