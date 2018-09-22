Phoenix finish non-division play with Edward Waters

The Tigers are 1-2. They were off last week after defeating Point 17-10.

“They’re an athletic team,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Tigers. “Changed their offense… Went to more of a pro-I and some zone stuff. Defensively, they’re going to be a 4-3 team, which is what we saw this past week. We didn’t have to change a lot of what we do. We just start getting better getting to work on the same thing for two weeks, so we ought to be better at it.

“They got to come up here 13 hours (from Jacksonville, Fla.). That’s hard to deal with.”

The Phoenix endured high heat and humidity to post a 35-34 win on the turf last Saturday.

“There’s nothing at all that can prepare you for that,” Mathis said. “It wasn’t but 85-88 degrees, but 90-percent humidity. It’s hard to breathe, and throw in on top of turf, too. It was tough conditions.”

But the Phoenix kept the return trip from being even longer with the come-from-behind victory which evened their season record at 2-2.

“The stats look more like what an option team is supposed to be,” Mathis said. “We rushed for right at 300 yards, threw for around 100. When we do that, 35 points, when you’re running the option, you expect to win.”

This will be Cumberland’s final contest before beginning the run of six straight Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division games which will determine the fate of the Phoenix’s season. After a trip to Cincinnati Christian next week, the Phoenix will play host to Georgetown, Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson before an open date at the end of October. Trips to Kentucky Christian and Bethel in early November will wrap up the season.

“Everything we want is still in reach,” Mathis said. “If we win our division, we make the playoffs, and that’s the goal the kids want to do.

“This is a great one to end (non-division) with, and it’s good that four out of our next five are at home.”

Mathis said the Phoenix are getting healthier. Center Greg Davis will be back for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Aug. 25 opener at Bluefield.

“We didn’t lose anybody last week,” Mathis said. “We’re slowly but surely getting healthy.

“We can always use linemen, linemen, linemen.”