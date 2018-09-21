Saints shove MTCS out of share of region lead

And the Saints made the play of the game as Matthew George was tackled by Jamarion Thomas as time expired to give the Saints a 21-20 victory over the host Cougars.

The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead, by taking the opening possession 72 yards in nine plays as Logan Collier scored from 20 yards out. Shortly thereafter, the rain started falling, and it became a factor the rest of the half. The main culprit of the earlier rain showers was a Cougar drive that stalled inside the Saints’ 5-yard line. On the drive, the Cougars had three snaps go over the quarterback’s head, which lost 25 yards in total on the plays.

The second half started out the same for the Saints, and they increased their lead to 14-0 as Darius Hylick scored on the first play the Saints were on offense in the second half. It was a 30-yard run that was set up by an interception by Jack Crouch. Hylick, the Saints’ leading rusher, was held in check by the Cougars’ defense as he only gained 58 yards on 18 carries.

The Cougars came storming back and after a 41-yard kickoff return as Kamari McGowen scored three plays lasted on a 2-yard run to cut the score 14-6. Collier would answer back for the Saints as he scored from 2-yards out with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to increase the Saints’ lead to 21-6.

Drew Berry answered with a 10-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to trim the lead to 21-12. After stoping the Saints and forcing a punt, Berry scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run with 7:19 left, and Eli Owenby added the two-point conversion to make the score 21-20.

“We ran the ball like we always do tonight,” said Saints head coach Dan Davis, “ but tonight we did it a different way.”

As the Saints were running out the clock, they were faced with a fourth and 10 at their own 45-yard line. Andrew Kittrell took the snap and ran the fake punt 19 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive. “That was a big play for us to keep the drive alive. That’s what we call stepping up,” said Davis.

However, three plays later, the Saints would fumble the ball, and the Cougars would take over at their own 42-yard line with just more than 2 minutes left. After forcing an incompletion on third and 15, the Saints were hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the Cougars converted the fourth and 2 to keep the drive alive.

As the clock winded down, Matthew George tried to heave a pass toward the end zone, but was forced to run and was tackled by Robinson as time expired.

Mt. Juliet Christian 21, Middle Tennessee Christian 20

Mt. Juliet Christian 7 0 14 0—21

Middle Tennessee Chr. 0 0 6 14—20

First Quarter

MJCA—Collier 20 run (Branim kick), 7:31.

Third Quarter

MJCA—Hylick 30 run (Branim kick), 10:25.

MTCS—Kamari McGowen 2 run (run failed) 8:58.

MJCA—Collier 2 run (Branim kick), :11.

Fourth Quarter

MTCS—Berry 10 run (pass failed), 9:26.

MTCS—Berry 3 run. (Owenby run), 7:19.

Team Statistics

MJCA MTCS

First downs 9 14

Rushes-yards 37-150 49-212

Com.-Att.-Int. 6-11-0 2-5-1

Passing yards 100 32

Turnovers 1 2

Punts-avg. 5-25.5 4-29.2

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—MJCA, Darius Hylick 18-58, Logan Collier 15-72, Jack Crouch 2-2, Andrew Kittrell 1-19, team 1-(-1). MTCS, Kemari McGowen 24-112, Drew Berry 13-71, Eli Owenby 8-39, Matthew George 2-7, Hayes Watson 1-(-9), Logan Gibson 1-(-8).

PASSING—MCJA, Logan Collier 4-8-0-56, Darius Hylick 2-3-0-44. MTCS, Matthew George 1-2-0-5, Kemari McGowen 1-2-1-27, Hayes Watson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—MJCA, Jack Crouch 3-36, Logan Collier 1-25, Montreal Walker 1-20, Jamarion Thomas 1-19. MTCS, Matthew George 1-27, Kemari McGowen 1-5.