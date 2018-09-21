Purple Tigers dominate Forrest on road

Watertown (5-0) and Forrest (2-4) scored all points in the first half of the game as the rain fell and clock ran continuously after halftime. The Purple Tigers came close with about a minute left in the third quarter, but a fumble into the end zone from the 4-yard line gave the Rockets a touchback.

Watertown’s Demarus Carey, coming off a six-touchdown performance last week against Cascade, found the end zone with 9:30 left in the first on a 10-yard run. Following a Forrest fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the drive ended when the Tigers’ Heath Price scored on a 1-yard run with 8:34 left in the first to put Watertown up 14-0 before the Rockets could run their first offensive play.

Price scored his second of four touchdowns on the night with 3:30 left in the first on a 9-yard run. Watertown’s Elijah McClary ended the first on a 75-yard punt return to put the Tigers up 27-0 after the point-after try was blocked.

Price found the end zone again on a 30-yard run and then hit Zach Hill for the two-point conversion to give Watertown a 35-0 lead with 10:47 left in the second.

Following a Forrest touchdown, Price scored on a 14-yard run with 5:44 left in the second to extend the Tigers’ lead to 42-7.

The Rockets scored a second touchdown with 2:40 left in the second before Carey got his second touchdown of the night on a 56-yard run with 1:44 left in the second.

Watertown will play host to Region 4-2A rival Westmoreland on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Robinson Stadium.