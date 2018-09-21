Friendship rolls past Ezell-Harding

Friendship quarterback Braden Reece tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Camden Hayslip on the Commanders’ first drive of the game and never looked back.

Reece showed his versatility later in the game as he punched in a score from 13 yards out to give Friendship a 20-0 lead late in the second quarter.

But the star of the night for the Commanders was junior running back Justin Seagraves. Seagraves found the end zone on four different occasions and ran for an impressive 100 yards on 11 carries.

The big night for Seagraves proved to head coach John McNeal that the balance in his team’s running game is one of his team’s biggest strengths.

“I felt like we had a good balance with him and Jaheim [Robinson]. It’s been different. Last week, Jaheim had four touchdowns, and this week Seagraves gave us a good balance. Reece did a good job running the ball for us tonight, too, so that gives us another option. Without the rain and stuff, we could have had more opportunities to throw and have success there, but we did what we had to do,” McNeal said.

McNeal was also impressed by his team’s ability to adapt to the rainy conditions and still take care of business.

“I think we adapted early on, too, [before the rain]. There were some things that we thought we would have that we didn’t really get…We made some changes midstream in the first quarter, and I thought we executed those really well,” McNeal added.

The win improved Friendship to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in the region. The Commanders next test will be to take on Mt. Juliet Christian on Friday night.

Ezell-Harding fell to 3-3 on the season and will travel to Chattanooga on Friday night to take on Grace Baptist.

Friendship Christian 40, Ezell-Harding 11

Friendship 14 12 14 0—40

Ezell-Harding0 3 0 8—11

First Quarter

FCS—Hayslip 47 pass from Reece (Kane kick), 10:31.

FCS—Seagraves 2 run (Kane kick), 6:36.

Second Quarter

FCS—Reece 13 run (kick failed), 2:51.

FCS—Seagraves 4 run (conversion failed), 1:05.

EH—FG Hernandez, 26, :08.

Third Quarter

FCS—Seagraves 9 run (Kane kick), 3:59.

FCS—Seagraves 45 run (Kane kick), :40.

Fourth Quarter

EH—Calloway 60 run (conversion good), 5:00.

Team Statistics

FCS EH

Rushes-yards43-235 30-172

Passing yards 84 122

Comp.-Att. 2-7 4-12

Penalties-Yards 5-35 10-55

Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-3

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Friendship, Seagraves 11-100, Robinson 10-67, Reece 5-48, Martin 2-7, Goolsby 3-9, Mcgregor 2-(-2), Gaines 2-6. Ezell-Harding, Crues 9-82, Calloway 4-66, Griffin 14-33, Hunt 3-(-9).

PASSING—Friendship, Reece 2-7 84. Ezell-Harding, Griffin 4-12 72, Hunt 1-1 50. RECEIVING—Friendship, Hayslip 2-84. Ezell-Harding, Hunt 4-72, Griffin 1-50.