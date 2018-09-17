Fourth-quarter comeback carries CU past Ave Maria — Keys voted MSC Defensive Player of the Week

The Phoenix (2-2) trailed 20-7 and 34-21 in the contest, with the Gyrenes (1-2) taking advantage of a fumble, a blocked punt and a muffed punt snap for short fields that turned into touchdowns. Will Tate tossed 41 and 32-yard TD passes for Ave Maria and the sophomore quarterback rushed for two more scores.

Cumberland capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive with a one-yard TD run by Huntley two plays into the fourth quarter, pulling CU within 34-28. The teams traded punt before a 62-yard pass from Tate to Kevon O’Connor, a ball that went right through the hands of Keys, Jr., changed the field position.

The Phoenix defense forced a field goal and Keys, Jr., came off the corner to block the 33-yard attempt, giving CU the ball with 6:44 remaining.

Cumberland covered 78 yards on nine plays, taking more than four minutes off the clock. A pair of personal foul penalties on Ave Maria helped CU on the drive. Huntley carried the final three yards for the score and Sean Kline’s PAT gave the Phoenix their first lead of the contest.

Keys, Jr., then picked off Tate on the first play of the ensuing possession, returning the INT 38 yards to the AMU 10-yard line. Cumberland milked the clock and forced the Gyrenes to use their final two minutes. Kline missed a 26-yard field goal, but Ave Maria had just 1:04 remaining and no timeouts to drive the length of the field.

The home team gained just 10 yards on six plays, getting a new set of downs thanks to a Tate scramble, but his final pass was knocked down by Champ Leddon and Cumberland prevailed, 35-34.

Tate rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries, a combination of scrambles and quarterback draws, while Quino Mauricette gained 83 yards on 18 attempts with one TD. Tate finished 12-of-24 passing for 189 yards and two scores.

Cumberland finally managed to grind out drives on the ground, gaining 290 yards on 52 rushes and four touchdowns. Huntley posted 72 yards on 17 attempts, Telvin Rucker carried 13 times for 63 yards and Joseph Rushin added 42 yards on 10 carries. Denarius Toliver made a huge impact with a 67-yard end-around in the third quarter, racing past defenders for his second TD of the game.

Ave Maria got on the scoreboard first in the contest after a CU fumble in the opening quarter. Tate hit Joshua Alexander on the first play for a 41-yard touchdown but the PAT was wide right.

Cumberland answered on the ensuing drive, with Huntley finding Toliver down the middle for a 50-yard scoring play and a 7-6 CU edge after the PAT was good.

The Gyrenes came right back, marching 75 yards on nine plays, mostly on the ground. Marcinette carried four times for 30 yards and Tate gained 32 yards rushing as well, including the final 12 yards on a QB draw for a 13-7 Ave Maria advantage.

Alexander blocked a punt for AMU on Cumberland’s next drive, setting up the Gyrenes at the CU22. Five plays later Mauricette rushed 10 yards around left end for the score and Ave Maria led 20-7 on the final play of the first period.

The Phoenix answered, starting with a 25-yard completion from Huntley to Jawan Gray down the left sideline. Rushin caught a dying quail for a first down after Huntley was driven back on a pass play and hit as he threw. Rucker broke through up the middle for a 23-yard TD run on the ninth play of the drive and CU trailed 20-14.

Cumberland forced a punt and drove deep into AMU territory in the final minute of the period, with Ian Hafner catching a third down throw for 18 yards and Rucker gaining 24 on three runs up the middle. CU reached the Ave Maria 22 and on fourth down, Huntley pass under pressure fell short of Luke Turner and the visitors trailed by six at intermission.

The Phoenix briefly gained the lead in the third quarter on Toliver’s sprint down the right sideline, going untouched for 67 yards and the score, but the Gyrenes answered on their ensuing possession.

A personal foul penalty on CU gave Ave Maria a first down and Tate hit O’Connor for a 32-yard touchdown and a 27-21 AMU advantage with 9:16 left in the period. On Cumberland’s next drive, Helman Garcia fumbled the snap on a punt but got a short kick away, setting up the Gyrenes at midfield.

Anthony Llosa caught a 22-yard pass and two plays later Tate rushed the final five yards for the score, extending the lead to 34-21 and setting up the final rally for the Phoenix.

Cumberland will be back at home for the first time in three weeks this Saturday, taking on Edward Waters College at 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.

Cumberland 35, Ave Maria 34

Cumberland 7 7 7 14—35

Ave Maria 20 0 14 0—34

First quarter

Ave Maria—Joshua Alexander 41 pass from Will Tate (kick failed), 9:56;.

Cumberland—Denarius Toliver 50 pass from Dezmon Huntley (Sean Kline kick), 8:10.

Ave Maria—Tate 12 run (Brandon Butry kick), 3:12.

Ave Maria—Quin Mauricette 10 run (Butry kick), 0:00.

Second quarter

Cumberland—Telvin Rucker 23 run (Kline kick), 10:42.

Third quarter

Cumberland—Toliver 67 run (Kline kick), 11:32.

Ave Maria—Kevon O’Connor 32 pass from Tate (Butry kick), 9:16.

Ave Maria—Tate 5 run (Butry kick), 3:06.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Huntley 1 run (Kline kick), 14:17.

Cumberland—Huntley 3 run (Kline kick), 2:32.

Team statistics

Cumb Ave

First downs 23 18

—Rushing 11 9

—Passing 7 7

—Penalty 5 2

Rushes-yards 52-290 35-174

Passing yards 129 189

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-20-0 12-24-1

Punts-avg. 4-21.8 4-41.5

Penalties-yards 3-34 10-96

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 17-72, Denarius Toliver 1-67, Telvin Rucker 13-63, Joseph Rushin 10-42, Kendall Johnson 2-22, Kimlee North 3-13, Luke Turner 4-7, Jawan Grey 1-2, Avery Harris 1-2. Ave Maria: Will Tate 13-87, Quin Mauricette 18-83, Sefe Wences 1-3, Alex Shoop 1-2, Team 1-0, Dimitrius Hirsch 1-(-1).

PASSING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 9-20-0—129. Ave Maria: Will Tate 12-24-1—189.

RECEIVING—Cumberland: Denarius Toliver 2-50, Marcus Bryson 2-20, Jawan Grey 1-25, Ian Hafner 1-18, Kendall Johnson 1-11, Joseph Rushin 1-6, Avery Harris 1-(-1). Ave Maria: Devon O’Connor 3-51, Quin Mauricette 3-(-2), Llosa Anthony 2-28, Kobi Bowers 1-62, Joshua Alexander 1-41, Dimitrius Hirsch 1-5, Alex Shoop 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Sean Kline 26. Ave Maria: Devyn McCormick 33 (blocked).

Keys voted MSC Defensive Player of the Week

Cumberland’s Jimmy Keys Jr., was named Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, blocking a field goal and making an interception in a 35-34 comeback victory at Ave Maria University.

The Memphis native blocked a field goal attempt with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter that would have put Ave Maria ahead by nine points. Cumberland drove the ensuing possession for the game-winning points.

The redshirt junior then intercepted the first pass thrown on the next Ave Maria possession, nearly sealing the comeback win for CU. He posted four tackles in the contest.

Cumberland will play at home this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field against Edward Waters College, the second of five home games this season.