Phoenix venture deep into south Florida to face Ave Maria

This is likely the farthest south the Bulldogs/Phoenix have traveled for a football game, exceeding the trip to Tampa 20 years ago to face South Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Ava Maria is located east of Fort Myers and Naples and just north of the Everglades. The Gyrenes are new to Mid-South Conference play, out of the Sun Division.

“It’s a difficult mental trip because it takes us two days to get down there, and then after we play, we’re getting on the bus and coming all the way back without breaking it up,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said late Thursday afternoon with the charter buses running outside as the Phoenix departed a day earlier than normal for a road trip. “You have to be mentally tough to take the trip and then be focused enough to play when you get there.”

The Gyrenes won their opener over Point before losing to Lindsey Wilson 44-15 last week.

“They’re a team a lot like Bluefield in a lot of ways, really young on offense and somewhat young on defense,” Mathis said. “They’re probably a 50-50 team offensively as far as pass and run. Defensively, they line up in an odd front, and their base defense in a 3-4, but they show multiple defenses.

“When we run the option, teams that do that, we really don’t know what it’s going to be until we get there because they don’t normally run what they normally run when they play us. We think it’s going to be a 50 front, but we’re not positive.”

The Phoenix faced a seven-hour trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week before enduring a weather delay in excess of 2 1/2 hours prior to a 55-0 beatdown to the FCS Golden Lions.

“It is what it is as far as an FCS school,” Mathis said. “Sixty-three scholarships to 24. They haven’t been a good FCS team, but still, they’re an FCS team and they were pretty good. Not saying we couldn’t have done better, but they were pretty good. You want to take those challenges sometimes and see where you stack up against some of that.”

On the injury front, defensive back Jared Steward will be out with a knee injury, which Mathis said is hopefully not a season-ender. Fellow DB Kevin McKenzie is out with an ankle sprain suffered last week. Center Greg Davis will miss a third straight week with an ankle injury but will be back next week when Cumberland entertains Edward Waters at Nokes-Lasater Field, Mathis said.

“Other than that, we’re okay,” Mathis said.

About the Sun Division: The Mid-South Conference added five Florida schools (Ave Maria makes it six) to join holdover Faulkner (Montgomery, Ala.) to form the Sun Division a couple of years ago while Cumberland is in the Bluegrass Division. Bluefield, the Phoenix’s opening opponent, and Union College, which came to Nokes-Lasater for CU’s home opener, are in the Appalachian Division. Each is treated as a separate conference as far as standings and automatic NAIA playoff berths are concerned. Each team plays everyone in its division and two in each of the other two divisions on a rotating basis.

Cumberland traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., last year to face Edward Waters. The Phoenix will likely face a long trip in future years to Sun Division schools Keiser (in Fort Lauderdale). Other Sun schools Webber International, Southeastern and Warner are located fairly close to each other in the central part of the peninsula east of Tampa.