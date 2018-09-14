Tigers cash in on Carey’s six TDs, 248 yards

But when the Purple Tigers did possess the pigskin, the Champions couldn’t stop Deramus Carey and company.

Carey dashed through and around the Champions for 248 yards and six touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 52-7 beatdown at Robinson Stadium.

After Elijah Maklary jet swept 42 yards on the game’s first play, Carey swept around the left side for 13 yards and the first touchdown on the second.

Cascade force fed fullback Jay Hill as the Champions, out of an old-fashioned I-formation, kept the ball exclusively on the ground, aided by a roughing-the-punter penalty on the Purple Tigers, to a 42-yard field-goal try which had plenty of distance but was wide right.

“They had a good game plan,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Champions, who haven’t tasted victory in two seasons. “They were trying to slow the game down, milk the clock.

“D-Ray (Carey) had a good night. Offensively, we had a good night all around, not just him. It’s good when your offense can execute like that. That helps the defense.”

Carey darted 53 yards four plays later and Heath Price, playing quarterback for the injured Bryce Webster, ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Cascade continued to keep the ball on the ground. But the Champions had to give it up sometime, and when they did, Carey cashed in from 4 yards out early in the second quarter and tacked on the two-point conversion run. His 1-yard touchdown run and Price’s two-point run made it 30-0.

Cascade boomed a 58-yard punt over the returner’s head and downed the ball at the Watertown 8. That just gave Carey more yards as he took it 92 yards to the house on the next play. Price, subbing for Cole Miller (also a defensive back who sat out with a concussion), booted the extra point for a 37-0 lead.

The Champions’ only completed pass was a 51-yard heave from Colby Melson to Seth Countess to the Watertown 5-yard line as the first half ended.

“(Defensive coordinator Josh) Hackett did a good job scouting them and getting prepared for them tonight and we knew what they were going to do,” Webster said.

Before halftime festivities could begin, lineman Tyler Shoemake-Taylor was wheeled off the field on a stretcher and sent to a hospital due to an injury during the first half.

When play resumed, Carey scored on a 14-yard run for a 44-0 lead under the running clock.

Cascade got on the board with 3:25 to play on a 4-yard run by Wendel Singleton, who set up his score with a 51-yard scamper and finished the night with 106 yards on 11 carries.

Quanterrius Hughes-Malone capped the scoring with a 46-yard jet sweep and Sam Wills punched in the two-point conversion as the Purple Tigers hit the halfway mark of the season at 5-0, 2-0 in Region 4-2A.

Watertown compiled 404 yards on the ground while Price was an efficient 5-of-6 passing (the incompletion was a drop) for 69 more.

Miller and receiver/cornerback Brandon Allison should return to action next Friday when the Purple Tigers step out of region for a trip to Chapel Hill for a 7 p.m. game at Forrest.

Watertown 52, Cascade 7

Cascade 0 0 0 7—7

Watertown 14 23 7 8—52

First quarter

Watertown—Deramus Carey 13 run (kick failed), 11:33.

Watertown—Carey 53 run (Heath Price run), 4:15.

Second quarter

Watertown—Carey 4 run (Carey run), 9:10.

Watertown—Carey 1 run (Price run), 5:58.

Watertown—Carey 92 run (Price kick), 5:04.

Third quarter

Watertown—Carey 14 run (Price kick), 4:25.

Fourth quarter

Cascade—Wendel Singleton 4 run (kick good), 3:25.

Watertown—Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 46 run (Sam Wills run), 1:35.

Team statistics

Cas Wat

First downs 10 17

—Rushing 7 14

—Passing 1 3

—Penalty 2 0

Rushes-yards 32-168 26-404

Passing yards 51 69

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-0 5-7-0

Punts-avg. 3-38.3 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-65 8-80

Fumbles lost 1 0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cascade: Jay Hall 13-46, Colby Melson 3-(-6), Weldel Singleton 11-106, Mason James 3-6, No.12 1-3, Elijah Arnold 1-13. Watertown: Elijah Maklary 4-60, Deramus Carey 13-248, Zach Hill 1-0, Heath Price 1-17, Braxton Swann 1-17, Brandon Watts 2-(-4), Brayden Cousino 1-4, Jordan Cason 1-9, Kaden Seay 1-11, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 1-46.

PASSING—Cascade: Colby Melson 1-4-0—51, Ethan Calvert 0-1-0—0. Watertown: Heath Price 5-6-0—69, Brayden Cousino 0-1-0—0.

RECEIVING—Cascade: Seth Countess 1-51, Watertown: Isaac Leedham 2-43, Brandon Watts 2-24, Elijah Maklary 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOAL—Cascade: No.12 42 (wide right).