Bears win 10th straight over Wildcats

Wilson Central, which came off a win at John Overton the week prior and had star running back Ladarius Stewart in the starting lineup for the first time since week one, knew it was going to be a tough night against the undefeated Bears.

Mt. Juliet came off of a 49-3 blowout at Gallatin, and it kept the streak rolling at Wilson Central. This was the 10th-straight win against the Wildcats for Mt. Juliet, as Wilson Central has not defeated the Bears since 2008.

The first quarter rushed by, and so did the Mt. Juliet offense. A 47- yard pass from senior quarterback Alvin Mixon to Malik Bowen highlighted the Mt. Juliet drive that concluded with Mixon breaking out on an 18-yard rush for the Bears’ first touchdown with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Wilson Central did not attempt to establish a passing game in the first, with only one attempted pass by quarterback Dylan Carpenter during the Wildcats’ first drive. Wilson Central’s rushing core had a good night, led by Stewart, however. The Wildcats stayed deep in their own territory for all of their possessions in the first.

It wouldn’t change in the second quarter, though. Unable to reach midfield, the Wildcats needed to establish a passing game, for Mt. Juliet’s defensive line let almost no single run go for more than 10 yards. Three-and-outs were common for the Wildcats, and they only converted one of eight third downs all night. Stewart fumbled at the end of a run that would have been 38 yards, but Connor Ruzek recovered for Mt. Juliet and brought the ball back into Wildcat territory.

With halftime drawing near, the Bears struck again on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mixon to Bowen, which brought the score to 14-0. Bowen’s touchdown gave the Wildcats 14 seconds to score before the half, but after a 47- yard kick return by Garrett Todd, time expired in the first half.

The Bears began with the ball in the second half, and they wasted little time scoring. With just less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Mixon aired out a -15-yard touchdown pass to Sage Brawner, and Mt. Juliet had a shutout going against Wilson Central, 21-0. Once again, the Wildcats were not able to get a solid drive going, and their offense stayed on the Wilson Central half of the field for the remainder of the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Wilson Central offense came together to keep the Wildcats from the shutout by their biggest rival at home. With 8:07 left in the game, Carpenter rifled a 45- yard touchdown pass to Stewart, and with former starting running back turned kicker Stratton Farmer’s successful point-after, the Wildcats trailed 21-7 late in the second half. The Wildcats tried to score again, but the Bears’ defense held the Wildcats to a mere seven points. Mt. Juliet outscored its first five opponents a combined 182-20 to remain unbeaten.

Wilson Central was not able to establish much of a passing game, as Carpenter was 2-for-4 for 47 yards, compared to Mixon who completed 4-for-11 passes for 86 yards. The Wildcats’ rushing core, led by Stewart, put up 123 yards.

Mt. Juliet had several rushing threats. Ruzek, Michael Ruttlen, Justin Harrigan, Mixon, Marcello Walton, Colby Martin and Reggie Grimes all combined for 268 rushing yards.

The Wildcats travel Friday to face Gallatin, and Mt. Juliet will return home to play Clarksville Northwest.

Mt. Juliet 21, Wilson Central 7

Mt. Juliet 7 7 7 0—21

Wilson Central 0 0 0 7—7

First Quarter

MJ—Mixon 18 run (Brewington kick), 6:30.

Second Quarter

MJ—Bowen 10 pass from Mixon (Brewington kick), :08.

Third Quarter

MJ—Brawner 15 pass from Mixon (Brewington kick), 7:59.

Fourth Quarter

WC—Stewart 45 pass from Carpenter (Farmer kick), 8:07.

Team Statistics

WC MJ

First Downs 6 16

Rushes-yards30-123 43-268

Passing yards 47 86

Return yards93 20

Comp.-Att. 2-4 4-11

Punts-yards 6-1603-118

Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-75

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Stewart 10-75, Todd 5-20, McBroom 2-10, Carpenter 6-7, Robinson 4-5, Hatchett 2-3, Ray 1-3. Mt. Juliet, Ruzek 9-54, Ruttlen 6-49, Harrigan 7-45, Mixon 7-43, Walton 3-42, Martin 7-32, Grimes 4-3.

PASSING—Wilson Central, Carpenter 2-4-47. Mt. Juliet, Mixon 4-11-86.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Stewart 1-45, Lawrence 1-2. Mt. Juliet, Bowen 2-57, Brawner 1-15, Ruzek 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None