The Saturday Morning Quarterback notes Herschel Moore's influence and legacy will live on

Gentry was wrapping up his playing career with the Bulldogs when the door opened to his next career.

“The day before our last game as a senior, he said to come here to ask you a question,” Gentry recalled Tuesday night. “I thought I was in trouble.

“The defensive coaches (coordinator Charles Weems and defensive backs coach Tony Gibson, now the DC at West Virginia) wanted me to help them the next year. I said yes and he signed off on it.”

Gentry’s background was defense while Moore, who died Tuesday morning at 91, was continually tinkering with his trademark Wing-T offense. Around this period of time, he slapped the name ‘jet sweep’ to the play in which the man in motion takes the immediate handoff from the quarterback and runs parallel to the line of scrimmage before cutting upfield at the end. It’s a play now run at virtually all levels of football.

“I was on the defensive side and he was on the offensive side and I didn’t have much interaction with him,” Gentry said. “I didn’t think he knew my name. He always called me “Smith County” (for his high school alma mater).

But as a graduate assistant, he was in the fieldhouse all day long and, thus, was called upon by Moore to act as sort of a scout player while experimenting with an offensive play.

“All the coaches practiced to be the halfback, the quarterback,” Gentry said. “I just tried to learn all that I could while I was there.

“I learned an awful lot of football while I was there.”

Gentry was at Cumberland at the time the Bulldogs’ rushing attack became the most prolific in college football, winning four NAIA rushing championships, one of which led all levels of college football.

Also during that period of time, Moore was at a wing-T camp where a young Trey Perry was a coach.

“I never saw anybody who was so locked in to the poetry of offense like this guy was,” recalled Perry, now the head coach at Mt. Juliet where the Golden Bears are running the wing-T.

In fact, Perry and his father, Roger, are life-long wing-T devotees. Roger Perry once told me a story where Moore emerged from a postgame shower with only a towel draped around his waist. Someone asked him an X-and-O question and Moore promptly went to the board and drew up a diagram. The towel had hit the floor.

Once, I was in his office for an interview when his phone rang. He promptly stood up and went to the grease board behind his desk to draw up plays. Never mind his caller couldn’t see the board. Turned out, the caller was his close friend, Wes Elrod, who was then running the wing-T as Mt. Juliet’s offensive coordinator. Elrod would later join his friend (and longtime Nashville coaching rival) at Cumberland.

“Herschel could fill up greaseboards,” said current Cumberland assistant head coach/defensive line coach Buddy Brown, who, like Moore, coached in Metro Nashville high schools. “He would go use every marker you had and every greaseboard you had and every piece of chalk back in the days of chalk.”

I always thought Moore was similar to Steve Spurrier, whose Fun-N-Gun was tormenting SEC defenses at Florida. Their offenses couldn’t have been more different, but their intense devotion to their systems was identical. For every time Spurrier’s visor hit the ground, Moore threw his CU baseball cap at the sight of the slightest misalignment. The play, if it was run, may have even gained 20 yards, but if 40 yards could have been gained, the two ol’ ball coaches weren’t happy, and often casual fans would have no idea why.

On the other side, if the defense was struggling, they would stand quietly on the sideline, let the coaches on that side of the ball work and wait until they could start calling plays again. No wonder he often didn’t know the names of his defensive players. Moore would tell me, “I don’t do the defense.”

That wasn’t always the case. When another former Metro Nashville coach, Nick Coutras, brought Moore to Cumberland as an assistant in 1992, he had him run the defense. When Coutras retired following the season, Moore returned to his first love and led the Bulldogs, in their fourth season since the program’s revival and with their first senior class, to their only NAIA playoff appearance.

While the wing-T is common in high school, it’s been rare at the college level for years as the passing game took a bigger hold. But Moore wasn’t a fan of constant passing, or of pro football, as he considered that style of play boring.

But Moore wasn’t just about offensive style or execution. He cared about winning, and expected to every time out, no matter how good or bad his team might have been. He never considered his team the underdog. The 1993 NAIA playoff game in Washington state against Pacific Lutheran is a prime example.

“We were upset 61-7,” Moore quipped about that game. Had he coached the Bulldogs in 1916 against Georgia Tech, he would have considered the historic 222-0 drubbing an upset as well.

“To be a great offensive coach like he was, you have to know defense,” said current Cumberland assistant head coach, defensive line coach Buddy Brown, another Metro coaching alum. “So much knowledge. I don’t know if people have even seen hand-written playbooks, or books that he wrote. They’re like an Atlanta telephone book and it’s all hand-written. But his hand-writing, it was almost like typeset, it was so good. He had two of them, and they weren’t just wing-T or jet sweep.”

He didn’t always know the names of offensive players, either. He once had a quarterback named Zack Threlkeld. He considered the last name too hard to pronounce so he just called him Zack.

Moore didn’t wear a headset. But he did start one game coaching from the roof of the Lindsey Donnell Stadium pressbox before coming down to the sideline during the first half.

He had a sense of humor. When Tennessee Oilers (this was before the name change to the Titans) general manager Floyd Reese spoke in Lebanon, some VIPs stood and introduced themselves. When it was his turn, Moore said, “I’m Lou Holtz”.

He used his age as a punchline. I heard him say once (and I’m sure it was a regular line), “At my age, I don’t buy green bananas.”

Current Cumberland defensive line coach Buddy Brown, another former Metro Nashville high school coach, told me Moore was pulled over for speeding a few years ago. Turned out, his driver’s license had expired. The judge asked why?

‘“Well your honor, I didn’t think I’d live that long so I just didn’t take the time to get them renewed’,” Brown quoted Moore.

Moore’s influence is felt not just in middle Tennessee, but is known nationwide in football coaching circles. Trey Perry said virtually every wing-T offense run by high schools in this area has Moore’ imprint. And his influence continued to be felt around Cumberland even after his 2004 departure.

“He loved it when Dewayne Alexander was here because Dewayne was a wing-T kind of guy,” Brown said. “Herschel loved to come here when Dewayne was coaching and get on the greaseboard with him and draw up plays. Just until lately, until Herschel’s health starting failing him, he was still always involved in football.”

Believe it or not, football was not his entire life. He left at least a little room for family. It was commonplace for the Moore family to gather for a postgame picnic behind the fieldhouse.

His wife of 57 years, Matilda, learned quickly what she was in for, if she didn’t already know, when Herschel took a projector and reels game film in their canisters on their honeymoon.

“He actually told both of his boys if they don’t run the wing-T, they’re out of the will,” Brown said.

I’d only seen Moore a couple of times since he left Cumberland, and I’ve missed him. It’s not been the same, nor will it ever be again. I always enjoy swapping Herschel Moore stories with those who knew him.

Thankfully, with the thousands of players he coached and countless coaches who, directly or indirectly, were influenced by him, Moore’s influence will live on.