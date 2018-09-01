Saturday Morning Quarterback asks 'What's in a name?'

While the name, mascot and school colors have yet to be decided, some interesting suggestions have come about on social media. The most prominent name is that of former Mt. Juliet football player-turned-astronaut Barry Wilmore, who won the prestigious Theodore Roosevelt Award from the NCAA last winter.

That’s an awesome choice.

Other names which have cropped up include the recently-retired Mt. Juliet High principal Mel Brown and the Hibbett family. The late N.C. Hibbett was a former Golden Bear coach who later became the town’s first mayor. His wife, Jenny Bess, followed him as mayor. Their three sons played football for the school. The family’s contributions to the school and community are too lengthy to list here.

All are worthy.

But it would be awkward for the new high school, scheduled for a 2020 opening, to be named for any of them.

All three of them are icons at Mt. Juliet High School, which will become the new school’s biggest rival as soon as its doors are opened, as it’s expected most, if not all, of its students will come from the current MJHS zone. How awkward might it be for Wilmore, who now lives in Houston, to have to choose either the school named for him or his alma mater, which has much of his memorabilia in the hallways, commons area and classrooms, to root for. Same for Brown, who was recently honored when Mt. Juliet’s outdoor athletic facilities were named in his honor.

Think of this headline, “Mel Brown will visit Mel Brown Athletic Complex to take on Mt. Juliet”.

We had this situation for many years in basketball when Wilson Central’s girls’ basketball team, whose lead assistant coach was Campbell Brandon, played at Lebanon in Campbell Brandon Gym. It caused some consternation among some in Blue Devil Nation to have a gym named for a coach who was now with a rival school.

About this time, one of the coaches asked what will happen to the middle schools. I don’t know the answer to that, though I’ve heard the current Mt. Juliet Middle, housed in the former MJHS building and draped in the same black and gold colors, will be at least a partial feeder to the new school. Wilson Central-feeder West Wilson Middle, originally built over 40 years ago as Mt. Juliet Junior High, might end up sending students to Mt. Juliet High, with the new Gladeville Middle, set to open next year, funneling its students to WCHS.

I’m told there won’t be any name changes, or even new coats of paint, going on the existing middle schools that share North Mt. Juliet Road.

That’s a mistake, and I have the answer for at least part of the dilemma.

If I were in charge of the universe, I’d rename Mt. Juliet Middle for Barry Wilmore, who actually went to high school in that building and played football on the field, now named Elzie Patton Stadium for the school’s former longtime principal, located behind the building.

Renaming West Wilson for Hibbett would be very appropriate as the name has been synonymous with the community for the better part of a century.

Plus, it seems to me more middle and even elementary schools are named for people than are high schools.

Problem solved.

Now, what do we call the new high school?