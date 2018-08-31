Commanders turn up heat in third quarter

The Commanders had trouble stopping Grace’s option attack in the first quarter, stopping the Eagles when, on a 25-yard would-be field-goal try, holder Gabe Tinsley threw incomplete.

Friendship’s offense didn’t fare much better until wide receiver Camden Hayslip won a jump ball near midfield, broke a tackle or two and weaved his way for an 80-yard catch and run from quarterback Braden Reece on the first play of the second quarter for the first half’s only score.

“I didn’t think we tackled, I didn’t think we blocked, two things you got to do fundamentally in a football game,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the first half after Friendship won its East Region opener to improve to 2-1. “I told them at half we didn’t do either one of those, and didn’t do them well at all.

“The second half, you saw a difference. We got more physical on defense. We tackled better. Offensively we were able to get to them better and get some blocks and our running backs were able to see some creases and when we get them to Level 2, it’s up to them and when they got to Level 2 they got some big runs, and that was the difference. Reece threw some good passes in the second half. Just an overall better effort doing the fundamental things in the second half.”

The tone changed in the third quarter as Friendship put four touchdowns on the board, starting with Reece’s 43-yard scoring toss to Drew Porter.

A bad Grace snap was recovered by defensive tackle Noah Tidwell at the Golden Eagle 20-yard line. Two Justin Seagraves runs later, the later from 7 yards, Friendship led 21-0.

Reece, who hit 5 of 8 passes for 205 yards, found a sliding Hayslip for 44 yards to the Grace 5. Hayslip caught two passes for 124 yards. Jaheim Robinson scored two plays later from the 3 for a 28-0 lead.

Robinson swept 21 yards on the next series to near midfield and, two plays later, broke several tackles from a tiring defense to break free for a 48-yard score for a 35-0 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

Quarterback Tinsley was practically a one-man show for Grace, which returned to Chattanooga with a 1-1 record. He completed 6 of 21 passes for 35 yards and led the Golden Eagles with 116 rushing yards on 29 carries, including a 19-yard scoring sweep early in the fourth quarter. The low extra-point kick was blocked.

Friendship will step out of region next week when the Commanders welcome Goodpasture to Pirtle Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Friendship Christian 35, Grace Baptist 6

Grace Baptist 0 0 0 6—6

Friendship Christian 0 7 28 0—35

Second quarter

Friendship Christian—Camdan Hayslip 80 pas from Braden Reece (Neill Kane kick), 11:42.

Third quarter

Friendship Christian—Drew Porter 43 pass from Reece (Kane kick), 10:02.

Friendship Christian—Justin Seagraves 7 run (Kane kick), 9:17.

Friendship Christian—Jaheim Robinson 3 run (Kane kick), 3:57.

Friendship Christian—Robinson 48 run (Kane kick) :33.

Fourth quarter

Grace Baptist—Cade Tinsley 19 run (kick blocked), 3:52.

Team statistics

Grace Friend

First downs 10 13

—Rush 8 7

—Pass 1 5

—Penalty 1 1

Rushes-yards 32-125 36-158

Passing yards 35 205

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-21-0 5-8-0

Punts-avg. 6-33.3 2-35.5

Penalties-yards 5-41 6-37

Fumbles lost 1 1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Grace Baptist: Jimmy Green 1-3, Ryan Merritt 1-10, Team 1-(-4), Cade Tinsley 29-116. Friendship Christian: Jaheim Robinson 7-85, Justin Seagraves 13-53, Braden Reece 7-(-1), Ernie Gallatin 1-0, Morgan McGregor 3-1, Dylan Goolsby 3-19, Camden Hayslip 2-1.

PASSING—Grace Baptist: Cade Tinsley 6-21-0—35. Friendship Christian: 5-8-0—205.

RECEIVING—Grace Baptist: Wesley Blandon 1-3, Adam Echols 4-25, Justin Carter 1-7. Friendship Christian: Camden Hayslip 2-124, Justin Seagraves 1-5, Jackson Eskew 2-33, Drew Porter 1-43.