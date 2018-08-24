Trousdale edges Friendship

But it was the Yellow Jackets (1-1) who landed the knockout blow in the final minutes, defeating the Commanders 27-21 to snap a 14-game winning streak for the reigning Division II-AA state champions.

“They dominated the run game and we dominated in the air,” said Friendship coach John McNeal. “I was proud of the guys for coming out and doing the things we needed to do to stay in the game.”

Dyson Satterfield scored his second touchdown of the game on a 40-yard run with 2:05 left to break a 21-21 tie. The extra point was missed, giving Friendship a chance to steal the game.

But Trousdale’s Jayden Hicks picked off a pass from Friendship’s Braden Reece with 1:47 left and the Yellow Jackets were able to run out the clock.

“This is a special group,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “They keep fighting. To come in here on their home field, they kept battling back and tying it up. We just made plays when we had to.”

Satterfield finished with 234 yards on 21 carries and the Yellow Jackets rushed for 321 yards as a team.

Trousdale County opened the scoring in the second quarter as Hicks lined up at quarterback and took a sweep 63 yards down the right sideline and outraced the defense for a 7-0 lead.

Camden Hayslip tied the game for Friendship as he took a pass from Reece and went 25 yards to the end zone.

Satterfield gave the Jackets a 14-7 lead that they took into halftime, bursting through the Friendship defense for a 70-yard touchdown.

Trousdale County took the ball to open the second half and marched to the Friendship 20 before turning the ball over on downs.

Reece led the Commanders (1-1) on a tying drive, taking the ball himself on a 6-yard run. Reece took a huge shot on the play but was able to stretch the ball across the goal line.

Reece would finish the game 16-of-26 for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Trousdale regained the lead in the fourth quarter despite a miscue on offense as Hicks kept the ball on a QB sneak for a 21-14 lead. The Yellow Jackets had just 10 men on the field on the play.

“Their holes were too big and we’ve got to figure out what that is,” McNeal said.

Friendship would tie the game with 3:20 left as Reece found Jackson Eskew alone in the end zone from 15 yards out. Eskew appeared to have bobbled the ball and stepped out of bounds, but the score was called good.

Trousdale County will open region play at home against Watertown next week, while Friendship will host Chattanooga Grace. Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.

Trousdale Co. 27, Friendship 21

TC 0 14 0 13—27

FC 0 7 7 7—21

First Quarter

TC-Jayden Hicks 63 run (Heath Chasse kick), 10:39.

FC-Camden Hayslip 23 pass from Braden Reece (Neill Kane kick), 5:28.

TC-Dyson Satterfield 70 run (Chasse kick), 1:13.

Third Quarter

FC-Reece 6 run (Kane kick), 3:26.

Fourth Quarter

TC-Hicks 3 run (Chasse kick), 10:00.

FC-Jackson Eskew 15 pass from Reece (Kane kick), 3:20.

TC-Satterfield 40 run (kick failed), 2:05.

TEAM STATISTICS

TC FC

First downs 13 16

Rushes-yds 31-321 31-74

C-A-I 4-6-0 16-26-2

Pass yds 56 194

Total yards 377 268

Fumbles lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-yds4-60 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Satterfield 21-234, Hicks 4-712, Linarez 4-11, Rankins 20-5. Friendship, Seagraves 11-29, Reece 10-25, Robinson 10-25.

PASSING—Trousdale County, Rankins 4-6-0-56. Friendship, Reece 16-26-2-194.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, Claiborne 2-38, Chumley 2-18. Friendship, Champion 5-61, Eskew 3-52, Hayslip 3-39, Seagraves 3-11, Porter 2-31.