Lebanon solves McGavock problem

Quarterback Chandler Crite ran for both Lebanon (2-0) touchdowns, and the Blue Devils' defense was stout all night as the Blue Devils held on for 16-8 victory over the visiting Raiders, giving them their first 2-0 start since 2007.

It was also a measure of revenge for Lebanon, which was outscored 93-21 in three straight losses to McGavock. In a series going back to 1972, it was Lebanon's first win in seven tries.

All the scoring came in an electric span of three minutes and 15 seconds in the first half.

De'Quantey Shannon's 76-yard to the McGavock 12-yard line set up Christian Pena's 25-yard field goal that gave Lebanon a 3-0 lead. Moments later, Blue Devil lineman and Georgia commitment Zion Logue intercepted a pass, giving his team the ball at McGavock's 5.

Two plays later, Crite scored on a 1-yard run to make it 9-0.

McGavock (0-2) countered immediately, with Shemar Kirk catching a short pass and weaved through the Lebanon defense for a 95-yard touchdown. Kirk scored on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 9-8.

But Lebanon wasn't through, and Crite broke containment for a 45-yard touchdown run to push the margin back to 16-8.

The second half was a field-position battle, and the Lebanon defense was particularly strong. The Blue Devils hadn't surrendered a first down and had allowed zero net yards when McGavock took over at its own 31 with 3:20 left.

A pair of long passes quickly moved McGavock to the Lebanon 11, but a fumble, two incompletions and a fourth-down interception secured the Blue Devils' win.

Including last season, Lebanon has won four straight at home. The Blue Devils don't play again at home until Sept. 28, when they play Station Camp in the first of four straight to end the regular season.

Lebanon 16, McGavock 8

McGavock 0 8 0 0—8

Lebanon 0 16 0 0—16

Second Quarter

LB—FG Pena 25, 7:24.

LB—Crite 1 run (kick failed) 5:27.

MG—Kirk 95 pass from Neal (Kirk run), 4:57.

LB—Crite 45 run (Pena kick), 4:09.

Team Statistics

MG LB

First downs 8 7

Rush-Yards 29-6435-183

Passing Yards 178 45

Passes8-20-3 3-9-1

Punting 5-38.46-35.2

Fumbles-Lost0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 12-916-68

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—McGavock, Neal 11-47, Pignone 8-17, Kirk 10-0. Lebanon, Shannon 14-125, Crite 17-49, Powell 2-7, Hearn 2-0.

PASSING—McGavock, Neal 8-19-3-178, Kirk 0-1-0-0. Lebanon, Crite 3-9-1-45.

RECEIVING—McGavock, Kirk 5-140, Lewis 2-25, Crawford 1-13. Lebanon, Clemmons 1-18, Kelley 1-18, Phillips 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.