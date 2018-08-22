Aviators’ Crowell has Baird singing the Blues in the fourth quarter

Crowell ran for 102 yards and two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns against the Blue Devils. Against Wilson County last week, he had 100 yards and two TDs rushing and a 75-yard fumble return for a score.

Against Baird, he broke through the block of guard Keagan Clark and tackle Andrew Brady for a 27-yard touchdown to overcome an 8-6 Blue Devil lead. On the ensuing WJB series, Crowell came up from his safety position to strip the ball which was recovered by linebacker Gavin Tomlinson. Crowell cashed in with a 14-yard scoring sweep and two-point conversion for the final score.

“I’ve coached some good players over the years, including guys in high school that went to NCAA Division I, but I’ve never had a player that can run the football like Anthony does,” Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said. “He’s blessed.

“I also thought our defensive ends Matthew Walker and Conner Gannon played exceptionally well keeping their quarterback contained.”

Gannon led the Aviators with five tackles, including two for a loss, and three sacks as Winfree Bryant improved to 3-0.

Dalton Aulda’s 1-yard run lifted Winfree Bryant to a 6-0 lead in the second quarter before the Blue Devils answered on their next series with a 49-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion for an 8-6 halftime edge for Baird, a lead which held until the fourth.

St. Rose of Murfreesboro canceled next week’s game with Winfree Bryant, meaning the Aviators are off until a Sept. 6 home contest with West Wilson at 6:30 p.m.