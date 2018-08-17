Big Bear Machine roars to opening win

“I’ve been around (Glencliff) Coach (Tate) Thigpen for two years now,” Perry said. “Had to take the job at the last minute last year in terrible circumstances as far as trying to get things together with his account and finances and all those things which go into football and creating a football program and culture. They had 35 guys dressed out tonight, 17 are freshmen. That’s amazing they came out here and played under the lights at all and got lined up right. We told them to hang in there and trust each other, erase it and play next week.”

Marcello Walton set the tone with a 58-yard return of the opening kickoff as the Bears played in Colt territory all night. Mt. Juliet scored on its first three plays from scrimmage and five of its six first-quarter snaps to lead 35-0 before running the clock the final three periods.

Sixteen Bears carried the ball a total of 21 times. Six of them scored on their only rush after Alvin Mixon’s only pass of the night was a 12-yard score to Malik Bowen on the game’s first play.

Michael Ruttlen and Reggie Grimes scored on 21-yard runs, Conner Ruzek a 29-yarder, Colby Martin an 8-yarder, Conlin Baggott and Trey Evans each crossed over from 26, Cameron Malone from 20 and Trey Evans 16.

“We have a lot of backs who can do damage as far as explosions go,” Perry said. “We did a good job early on with our mesh points. With the wing-T, it’s very important you mesh correctly. Our offensive line did a good job at the point of attack and block until the echo of the whistle.”

Mt. Juliet didn’t punt, turn the ball over or be called for a penalty as the Golden Bears posted their eighth shutout in 12 games dating to last year’s opener, also against Glencliff.

Cage Ellis and Todd Harris intercepted passes while Tristan Kilmon and a No. 82, whose name wasn’t listed on the roster, recovered Colt fumbles.

Recently retired principal Mel Brown was honored before the game when the athletic complex was named in his honor. He also received a frames No. 1 jersey with “Bear Pride” on the front, which the Bears won during the game. He also performed the ceremonial coin toss which was won by Mt. Juliet.

“Bear Pride was a tribute to Mr. Brown and everything he’s done for this school and this community,” Perry said. “We were very excited to be able to surprise him with that.”

Mt. Juliet will continue its three-game season-opening home stand at 7 p.m. next Friday when John Overton pays a visit to Mel Brown Complex.

“Overton had eight seniors last year, they have 25 this year,” Perry said. “Obviously, Lebanon has a very good football team. We need to get past Overton.”

Mt. Juliet 63, Glencliff 0

Glencliff 0 0 0 0—0

Mt. Juliet 35 14 7 7—63

First quarter

Mt. Juliet—Malik Bowen 12 pass from Alvin Mixon (Robbie Brewington kick), 11:34.

Mt. Juliet—Michael Ruttlen 21 run (Brewington kick), 10:25.

Mt. Juliet—Connor Ruzek 29 run (Tyler Johnson kick), 8:28.

Mt. Juliet—Reggie Grimes 21 run (Brewington kick), 7:03.

Mt. Juliet—Colby Martin 8 run (Johnson kick), 4:21.

Second quarter

Mt. Juliet—Cameron Malone 20 run (Brewington kick), 10:36.

Mt. Juliet—Conlin Baggott 16 run (Karson Huss kick), 3:22.

Third quarter

Mt. Juliet—Jamari Sowell 26 run (Brice Messenger kick), 6:34.

Fourth quarter

Mt. Juliet—Trey Evans 16 run (Huss kick), 9:22.

TEAM STATISTICS

Glencliff Mt. Juliet

First downs 4 13

—Rush 2 12

—Pass 2 1

—Penalty 0 0

Rushes-yards 17-(-8) 21-239

Passing yards 34 12

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-19-2 1-1-0

Punts-avg. 2-31.0 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-12 0-0

Fumbles lost 2-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Glencliff: Anthony Williams 6-(-10), Melvin Hart 8-1, Allan Aguilar 3-1. Mt. Juliet: Michael Ruttlen 1-21, Connor Ruzek 1-29, Grady Mang 1-11, Reggie Grimes 1-21, Marcello Walton 1-13, Colby Martin 2-5, Malik Bowen 2-3, Derek Miller 3-30, Cameron Malone 1-20, Conlin Baggott 4-30, Jamari Sowell 1-26, Todd Harris 1-15, No. 83 1-(-1), Trey Evans 1-16.

PASSING—Glencliff: Josh Mercer 0-1-1—0, Melvin Hart 4-18-1—34. Mt. Juliet: Alvin Mixon 1-1-0—12.

RECEIVING—Glencliff: Olenx Moise 3-26, Josh Mercer 1-8. Mt. Juliet: Malik Bowen 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None