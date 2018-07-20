Pads pop for prep teams Monday

Beginning Monday, full pads go on as the hitting begins in preparation for the Aug. 17 kickoff to the 2018 season.

Those who can’t wait until that date can see competition as early as next Friday as scrimmages begin. Jamborees will be Aug. 10-11.

A team-by-team look at the preseason schedule:

LEBANON

The Blue Devils will visit Cookeville for a three-way practice with the Cavaliers and Smith County as second-year Lebanon coach hooks up with both of his previous schools. LHS will travel to Gallatin, where last year’s Blue Devil defensive coordinator Sean Corbitt is now calling the shots for the Green Wave D, Aug. 3. They will visit East Nashville, coached by former Cumberland assistant Brian Waite, Aug. 7.

Lebanon will be at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for an Aug. 10 jamboree with Cookeville in freshman, junior-varsity and varsity action lasting two quarters each.

WILSON CENTRAL

The Wildcats will play host to Franklin County next Friday before traveling to Stewarts Creek on July 31. McGavock will visit WCHS on Aug. 3. The ‘Cats will travel to the Shelbyville Jamboree and face the host Golden Eagles on Aug. 10.

WATERTOWN

The Purple Tigers will travel to Jo Byrns next Friday, play host to Macon County on Aug. 3 and travel to Goodpasture on Aug. 7. Upperman will visit Robinson Stadium on Aug. 10 for a JV and varsity jamboree.

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Maplewood will visit Pirtle Field next Friday before the Commanders travel to DeKalb County on Aug. 3. Upperman will come to Friendship on Aug. 7. FCS will go to Franklin Road Academy for middle school, JV and varsity jamboree action Aug. 11.

MT. JULIET

The Golden Bears will visit Stewarts Creek at 6 p.m. next Friday before the Mt. Juliet freshman travel to Watertown to take on the Purple Tiger JV on July 31. Clarksville will visit MJHS on Aug. 3. The annual Bears/Bucs Bash will be at Beech on Aug. 11 with all-day action beginning with junior pro and going up through middle school, freshman, JV and, finally, varsity action.

As an aside, it was announced this week Mt. Juliet’s Aug. 31 home game with Lebanon will be televised live on MyTV30 beginning at 7 p.m.

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

The Saints will play host to Nashville Christian at Suey Field on July 27 and travel to Davidson Academy for a rematch of their state quarterfinal game from last year Aug. 3. They will be at Glencliff for the Aug. 10 Metro Jamboree against Hunters Lane at 6 p.m.